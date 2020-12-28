Daily news update: Proteas take charge, SomK doesn’t impress Twitter, liquor traders worry

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Faf du Plessis was scoring off his hips like a veteran gunslinger and the ball was pinging off Temba Bavuma’s bat as the pair dominated the closing stages of the second day of the first Test against Sri Lanka, rescuing South Africa from a mid-afternoon wobble and lifting them to 317 for four at stumps in Centurion on Sunday.

Du Plessis opened up the leg-side for himself with great skill and also unleashed some superb drives through the off side as he scored 55 not out. Bavuma was 41 not out as he helped lift the Proteas from 220 for four.

Controversial reality show The Gumbis which launched in November on SABC 1 is still the talk of the town for audiences and the latest episodes viewers were not impressed.

The show centres around the KZN-born mine magnate, Lucky Gumbi is also known as Somkhanda (SomK) his two wives – Bayede and Nombuso.

The country’s liquor traders are on edge, and have pledged their support for government’s effort in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, amid fears of another ban on booze sales.

In a statement released early on Sunday morning, the Liquor Traders Formations said they commit themselves to the fight against the virus, and warn against another shutdown of the industry, as seen under levels five and four of the National Coronavirus lockdown earlier this year.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating the death of a man who was allegedly shot by a police officer in Impendle, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

According to a statement released on Sunday morning, goats belonging to a member of the community had been stolen, and he reported the theft to police, along with information about a possible suspect and his residence. He requested police to accompany him to the suspect’s house, and while searching the house, an argument ensued.

Research has shown that we spend money differently depending on how it’s earned. We are more responsible with money we worked hard for while tending to spend any windfalls. That explains why even the most financially astute person wants to spend their bonus by shopping, vacationing or renovating their homes.

Any money you receive should be used to improve your financial position. Here are some do’s and don’ts on dealing with your bonus, should you receive one, to help improve your finances.

There is no arguing that Jaguar makes some seriously good looking cars, and their updated F-Type is no exception. They took an award-winning formula and gave it a little nip and tuck, while retaining most of the mechanicals as is.

On the outside you get new super-slim pixel LED headlights with revised daytime running lights, while at the rear a similar LED approach is followed. A new bonnet runs down to a slightly wider and deeper grille that features a new hexagonal mesh pattern. Updated bumpers at the front and rear complete the exterior tweaks. Like I said, this is one good looking car.

