Border backlog at Beitbridge finally cleared

General 14 seconds ago

‘All lanes around the border have been cleared and the border has been easily accessible from the afternoon of 24 December,’ said home affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza.

Brian Sokutu
28 Dec 2020
05:05:54 AM
A long convoy of vehicles, stretching several kilometres towards Beitbridge border post in Musina, Limpopo, and scores of people have been queueing for days to leave the country ahead of Christmas Day. The border connects South Africa with Zimbabwe, Malawi, Zambia, DRC and Northern Mozambique. Pictures: Camilo Ramada

Against a background of widespread criticism over its handling of the border with Zimbabwe at Beitbridge, the department of home affairs yesterday said traffic was back to normal. Department spokesperson Siya Qoza, who spoke to The Citizen after verifying the situation with border officials, said congestion at Beitbridge had been cleared and traffic had returned to normal. “All lanes around the border have been cleared and the border has been easily accessible from the afternoon of 24 December. This means that all travellers through Beitbridge have been processed and cleared,” he said. Qoza said home affairs worked with the departments...

