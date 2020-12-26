Daily news update: Senzo’s tombstone vandalised, Beitbridge border delays costs, Proteas stand with BLM

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Just two months after former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain Senzo Meyiwa’s tombstone was unveiled it has been vandalised.

Images were shared across social media on Saturday and the national soccer team, Bafana Bafana confirmed the reports on their Twitter page by sharing that the tombstone in Chesterville, Durban was plundered.

As people wait to cross the border to and from South Africa at the Beitbridge border post, the congestion has reportedly seen R88 million in revenue loss per week this December.

Trucks and private cars have been queuing at the Beitbridge border post for days, sparking calls – from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Home Affairs portfolio committee chairperson advocate Bongani Bongo – for government to deal with congestion.

While the Western Cape recorded the highest proportion of new cases detected in the past week, the province is seeking to hire more nurses amid staff shortages in hospitals.

This is after it was reported that more than 761 healthcare workers tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week.

Sri Lanka were in firm control for much of the first day of the first Test in Centurion on Saturday, but a gallant effort by the toiling Proteas bowlers saw them peg back the tourists, who reached stumps on 340 for six.

Having won the toss and elected to bat first, Sri Lanka’s batsmen were in an aggressive mood and with the Proteas fielding their most inexperienced pace attack – with just 12 caps between the four of them – since the 1993 Boxing Day Test against Australia, the runs came quickly.

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has been criticised for conceding goals this season. Amakhosi have had a tough run in the first half of the 2020/2021 Dstv Premiership season failing to put any of the opponents under pressure or to win a game convincingly.

A video of midfielder Lebogang Manyama, defender Eric Mathoho and Khune has surfaced on social media. The trio are at an unknown location with a group of people dancing and playing music.

Proteas to raise fists in support of BLM ahead of Sri Lanka series

The Proteas players have taken the decision – through a process of deep democracy – to raise their fists at the beginning of the Betway Test series against Sri Lanka as a gesture to express their commitment to the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a statement released by Cricket South Africa on Saturday morning, the Proteas said:

“We recognize that gestures have histories and contexts, which carry meaning beyond themselves (both positive and negative) and that these gestures may be open to misinterpretation. Symbols also serve the purpose of communicating shared values and meaning.

