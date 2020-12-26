General 26.12.2020 06:15 pm

SACP member and former Durban deputy mayor Nomzuvo Shabalala has died

Citizen reporter
SACP member and former Durban deputy mayor Nomzuvo Shabalala has died

Former Durban Mayor Nomvuzo Shabalala has died. Picture: Twitter @SACP1921

SACP General Secretary Dr Blade Nzimande sent his condolences to the Shabalala family for the ‘great loss encountered’. 

South African Communist Party (SACP) confirmed on Saturday that former Durban deputy mayor Nomzuvo Shabalala has passed away.

SACP statement said that Shabalala died in the early hours of Saturday morning on 26 December she was hospitalised last week.

SACP General Secretary Dr Blade Nzimande sent his condolences to the Shabalala family for the ‘great loss encountered’.  Shabalala was serving as an honourable ANC member of Parliament.

She also joined Parliament in 2019, serving on the portfolio committee on basic education and the joint committee on ethics and members interests.

“She was re-elected during the May 2019 general election. Before then she served as a Councillor and Deputy Mayor of the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality. The governance of the eThekhwini Metropolitan Municipality was fairly sound under her leadership and that of Cde James Nxumalo as the Mayor under the challenging circumstances that they and the entire council and municipality found themselves faced with,” SACP statement read.


The statement concluded: “In memory of Nomvuzo Shabalala, the SACP reiterates its unqualified support for the strengthening of the progressive women’s movement and the intensification of the struggle to end economic exploitation and patriarchy and dismantle racism in our society. It is an essential part of this struggle to confront the networks of neoliberalism, its austerity agenda, and state capture and looting of public resources.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words

Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council

General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge

Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’

Africa Central African Republic: Factfile


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition