NUM general-secretary David Sipunzi passes on

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has expressed “deep sadness and shock” over the passing of its general-secretary David Sipunzi, who died on Friday morning.

In a statement, NUM Deputy General Secretary William Mabapa revealed that the cause of Sipunzi’s death is still unknown.

“The family of comrade David Kolekile Sipunzi confirmed that he passed on at 11 am this morning. More details will be communicated soon by the family,” said Mabapa.

Mabapa said Sipunzi would be remembered for his dedication to the rights of workers.

“He was a trade unionist who did not cease to fight for the rights of the NUM members. His global contribution as one of the Vice Presidents of the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) and his efforts in labour rights will not easily be forgotten.

“Comrade Sipunzi dedicated his entire life to the service of the mine, construction and energy workers in South Africa until his untimely death. He was a firm believer in the rights of the downtrodden and the voice of the voiceless,” he added.

The South African Communist Party (SACP) also paid tribute to Sipunzi, describing his death as a “great loss”.

“The SACP expresses its message of sincere condolences to Sipunzi’s family, the NUM and the WFTU for the great loss encountered.

“The workers will remember Sipunzi for his commitment to advancing their struggles. His leadership of the NUM coincided with capitalist bosses in the mining sector intensifying restructuring to protect profitability and maximise profits in reaction to the persisting aftermath of the global economic crisis that broke out in 2008.

“The associated stagnation, which Covid-19 worsened, severely impacted the construction sector. In the energy sector, Eskom experienced looting and governance decay. Comrade David Sipunzi led the NUM in his capacity as the union’s general-secretary to overcome the crisis and its impact.”

