Body found floating in Limpopo river on Christmas morning

Limpopo police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a man was found floating in the Nwanedzi river on Christmas morning.

In a statement, police said they were called out to the scene by community members in the early hours of Friday.

“The police in Letsitele were allegedly notified by community members about the discovery. The Provincial Search and Rescue Unit was activated. They then started with the search operation and managed to retrieve the body which was found with multiple injuries,” said police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi.

Seabi said the man, believed to be in his 30s, was found wearing a blue, white and red coloured t-shirt.

“A black leather jacket and black trousers believed to be belonging to the deceased were found during the search in the river,” he said.

“Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist to identify the deceased or with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Captain Mavis Shiluvani on 082 469 0900 or the crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station,” added Seabi.

