South Africa celebrates Christmas babies

Limpopo has welcomed at least 55 babies since midnight on Friday, with four teens among the mothers in the Vhembe and Capricorn districts.

Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba told SABC: “As a province, we are really blessed by the fact that from 12am until 5am we’ve been blessed by 55 babies of which twenty are boys and thirty-three are girls.”

Ramathuba has appealed to good samaritans who visit hospitals during Christmas and New Year’s Day to hand over gifts to newborn babies to do it under the new normal.

“All gifts must still be bought and delivered to facility management who will hand them over to our new moms through our maternity staff. This is done to minimise the spread of Covid-19 in our facilities.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank all our donors and congratulate all the mothers in advance. Our babies remain special and as a department we will do everything in our power to celebrate them while at the same time protecting them,” said Ramathuba.

Celebrating Christmas babies @Helefrans hospital Special thanks to . Dr KKR Mathosa and her team sister Morwana, sister Maleka, Nurse Kokotla, Nurse Letsebe for being on duty today and delivered safely our bouncing baby boy and girl. #christmasbabies pic.twitter.com/KHKRidQQ7R — Dr Phophi Ramathuba (@PhophiRamathuba) December 25, 2020

The Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Soweto has welcomed two babies so far.

A merry Christmas it is at @BhekiDistrict as we’ve welcomed 2 #ChristmasBabies so far. A bouncy beautiful girl was the first to be born at 12h00 and the boy came at 08h05. Congrats to the new parents, #thanks to @LeeDhladhla #BonganiMoralo for the gifts pic.twitter.com/t4kxWOLTpw — Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital (@BhekiDistrict) December 25, 2020

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi and Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza handed over a birth certificate and goodies to the Nompumelelo Mazwi, mother of the Christmas Baby.

“We encourage communities to use Home Affairs offices in health facilities for early birth registration, the onsite offices are to ensure a seamless service,” she said.

The MMC for Health and Social Services Nomadlozi Nkosi visited health care facilities across Ekurhuleni to present Christmas gifts to new born babies and their mothers.



