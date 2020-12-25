General 25.12.2020 12:10 pm

South Africa celebrates Christmas babies

Citizen reporter
Picture: Phophi Ramathuba

Ramathuba has appealed to good samaritans who visit hospitals during Christmas and New Year’s Day to hand over gifts to newborn babies to do it under the new normal.

Limpopo has welcomed at least 55 babies since midnight on Friday, with four teens among the mothers in the Vhembe and Capricorn districts.

Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba told SABC: “As a province, we are really blessed by the fact that from 12am until 5am we’ve been blessed by 55 babies of which twenty are boys and thirty-three are girls.”

“All gifts must still be bought and delivered to facility management who will hand them over to our new moms through our maternity staff. This is done to minimise the spread of Covid-19 in our facilities.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank all our donors and congratulate all the mothers in advance. Our babies remain special and as a department we will do everything in our power to celebrate them while at the same time protecting them,” said Ramathuba.

The Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Soweto has welcomed two babies so far.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi and Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza handed over a birth certificate and goodies to the Nompumelelo Mazwi, mother of the Christmas Baby.

“We encourage communities to use Home Affairs offices in health facilities for early birth registration, the onsite offices are to ensure a seamless service,” she said.

Nomathemba Mokgethi

Picture: Supplied

The MMC for Health and Social Services Nomadlozi Nkosi visited health care facilities across Ekurhuleni to present Christmas gifts to new born babies and their mothers.


