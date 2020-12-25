Top five stories of 2020

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

The fugitive couple Shepherd and Mary Bushiri lost their R5.5 million house in Midstream in Centurion after failing to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. An application for the property to be seized was submitted and granted by the court.

According to Sipho Ngwema, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, the NPA has confidence in the ability of the legal processes to bring the accused back to South Africa to face justice.

Bushiri and his wife were granted bail of R200,000 and stand accused of theft, money laundering and fraud.

The pair violated their bail conditions by skipping the country to Malawi last month.

Johannesburg-based businessman Hamilton Ndlovu set tongues wagging earlier this year after a video showing his cars surfaced.

In the video, Thabiso Hamilton Ndlovu can be heard telling another person who the luxurious cars are for. He bought one Lamborghini Urus, three Porsches and a Jeep for himself, the “kids”, his parents and his wife. According to his social media profile, Ndlovu is the founder of Hamilton Holdings, a company that provides commercial and engineering services in the SADC region.

He later apologised and said the videos had been “in poor taste” since they were released during the coronavirus crisis and had caused embarrassment to those close to him.

He said he had learnt from the experience.

The family of actress Thandeka Mdeliswa confirmed in a statement that her murder was an act of gender-based violence.

She died at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria where she had been transferred after being moved from hospital to hospital.

“It is with great sorrow that we inform you of the passing of our dearest daughter. She was shot in Evander, Mpumalanga on Thursday, 3 September 2020. She was immediately rushed to Evander hospital, stabilised then airlifted to Witbank after which she was transferred to Steve Biko Academic Hospital (Pretoria) as her condition was critical but stable. She passed on in the morning of the 5th September 2020 (Saturday),” said her family.

Daily Show host Trevor Noah said he received death threats for interviewing American billionaire Bill Gates about the initiatives his foundation had funded in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes after a report that Gates proposed to test a “vaccine” in Africa, which turned out not to be true.

The interview had sparked a major debate on Gates’ relief efforts and Noah – an African – being the one who interviewed him amid outrage over two French doctors’ suggestion for drug trials to be done in Africa.

Actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa had to call her social media followers to order in October after a post she shared while on the set of upcoming show, Blood Psalms, was used to make fun of an injury her ex-husband Black Coffee got years ago.

Mlotshwa posed with a prosthetic hand on her Instagram stories and jokingly told fans that she was chilling with her new man before revealing that the hand was a prosthetic made by the show’s makeup department.

