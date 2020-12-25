DA calls on Motsoaledi to ensure swift, efficient movement at Beitbridge

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, to urgently devise a plan to address the “utter chaos” at the Beitbridge border.

This is after Road Freight Association (RFA) chief executive officer Gavin Kelly said that at least four truck drivers have died while waiting to cross the border post on Thursday.

Drivers were reportedly being robbed of their cellphones and clothes while waiting to be screened because the police were only visible during the day.

In a statement, DA MP Angel Khanyile said the congestion at the border was unacceptable and further noted that the matter caused Covid-19 to spread more with some travellers having visited hotspot areas – including Eastern Cape and the Garden Route in Western Cape – during the festive season.

“It is reported that thousands have been left stranded for days on end, and two people have died from fatigue while waiting to cross the border to and from South Africa at the Beitbridge facility. This is absolutely unacceptable.

“Government should have factored in the seasonal migration of Southern Africans across borders when formulating Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

“Failure to do so has not only caused dangerous levels of traffic congestion at the borders, but the potential for super spreader hotspots where thousands are now gathered at our country’s border facilities,” she said.

Khanyile slammed government’s “utter negligence” over Covid-19 restrictions and suggested that 10pm curfew should not apply at the borders.

“The DA has repeatedly reminded government that lockdown restrictions must be factored into the operation of each and every government department. The 22:00 curfew, for example, should not apply when citizens have been waiting at border facilities for hours and days on end.

“We cannot have crowds of people stranded at entry points for days on end with no ablution or sanitising facilities in dangerously hot weather. This is an incredibly dangerous oversight by government which is tantamount to utter negligence,” she said.

She further said Motsoaledi must ensure that movement at the borders was done “swiftly and efficiently”.

“Minister Motsoaledi should have anticipated and planned for the effect of the lockdown curfew on seasonal migration during this time.

“He must ensure that the free movement of people to and from South Africa is done so swiftly and efficiently over the coming weeks or risk the creation of super spreader Covid-19 hotspots.

“The festive season is far from over. Minister Motsoaledi must ensure that in adhering to lockdown restrictions, his Department isn’t unknowingly placing South Africans at further risk in the process,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has advised travellers to have their documentation ready to ensure a smoothing crossing at the border.

“Fill in all documentation in time before you get to the border post. There are people who are not filling in the documentation and want to start the process when they arrive there,” she said

