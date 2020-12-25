Daily news update: Another Covid variant found, Cele warns SA, Gigaba tells all

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Another new variant of the new coronavirus seems to have emerged in Nigeria, the head of Africa’s disease control body has said, cautioning more investigation was needed.

The discovery could add to new alarm in the pandemic after similar variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that appear to be more contagious were announced in the United Kingdom and South Africa, leading to the swift return of international travel restrictions and other measures just as the world enters a holiday season.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, his deputy Cassel Mathele and the South African Police Service top management are conducting a festive season inspection tour to assess Covid-19 safety in KwaZulu-Natal.

The aim of the inspection is to raise awareness about increasing Covid-19 cases in the province.

And the minister warned that South Africa’s rising infections numbers were only the beginning.

Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba is set to appear on rapper AKA’s show, The Braai Show with AKA, on SABC 1 on Thursday evening, talking all things politics and his private life.

Gigaba’s career and personal life have never been far way from making headlines. Just recently, his estranged wife Norma Mngoma appeared on eNCA in a tell-all interview, revealing scandalous details of their relationship.

A South African Police Service (SAPS) constable has been charged for drunk and negligent driving after a video of him fighting with a taxi driver went viral on Wednesday.

In the video, the police officer stops his SAPS vehicle and goes after the taxi driver, opens his door and starts assaulting him.

Anrich Nortje has marked himself out as being a cricketer of tremendous heart ever since he made his Test debut in India last year, but the 27-year-old knows a lot of his success in the Test series against Sri Lanka will depend on him getting a little help from his friends.

Nortje has played just six Tests and taken 19 wickets at an average of 35, but those figures are skewed by his analysis of one for 179 in the two Tests on flat pitches in India. In South Africa, he has taken 18 scalps in four matches at 27.11.

Zodwa Wabantu‘s continuous winning are making her fans very happy and she gave them more things to celebrate this week.

The jill of all trades recently moved into her gated estate home in Fourways. She gave her followers a sneak peek of her home as she was taking delivery of new sneakers and people couldn’t stop admiring the views of the double-storey pad.

