General 24.12.2020 03:38 pm

WATCH: Four arrested, lifeguards left injured in KZN beach brawl

Citizen reporter
WATCH: Four arrested, lifeguards left injured in KZN beach brawl

Picture: Screenshot

The whole incident was captured on video, with punches being thrown back and forth.

Four suspects have been arrested after allegedly assaulting lifeguards at Manaba Beach in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.

According to provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the suspects – aged between 21 and 52 – were expected to appear on Thursday before the Ramsgate Magistrate’s Court.

Gwala said the suspects face a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

WATCH: Cop beaten up by taxi driver, charged for drunk driving

“The four suspects assaulted the lifeguards who were on duty at Manaba Beach on Wednesday. Four [lifeguards] sustained injuries and one was seriously injured and rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

“They were charged with assault GBH. They are appearing today before the Ramsgate Magistrate’s Court,” she said.

The whole incident was captured on video, with punches being thrown back and forth.

It is alleged that the fight broke out after the beachgoers were in disagreement with the lifeguards who were enforcing rules over how far they could swim.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Court dismisses Brackenfell High School’s application against EFF

World Sport Covid-hit 2020: 15 sporting moments we won’t easily forget

Business News New SA-China agreement creates opportunity for fruit exports

Courts AfriForum loses court bid to reopen beaches

Editorials The Guptas can’t hide from the world


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition