WATCH: Four arrested, lifeguards left injured in KZN beach brawl

Four suspects have been arrested after allegedly assaulting lifeguards at Manaba Beach in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.

According to provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the suspects – aged between 21 and 52 – were expected to appear on Thursday before the Ramsgate Magistrate’s Court.

Gwala said the suspects face a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

“The four suspects assaulted the lifeguards who were on duty at Manaba Beach on Wednesday. Four [lifeguards] sustained injuries and one was seriously injured and rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

“They were charged with assault GBH. They are appearing today before the Ramsgate Magistrate’s Court,” she said.

The whole incident was captured on video, with punches being thrown back and forth.

It is alleged that the fight broke out after the beachgoers were in disagreement with the lifeguards who were enforcing rules over how far they could swim.

