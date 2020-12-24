Second victim of explosion at Polmaise mine identified

The other victim who died on Tuesday in the explosion at the old Polmaise mine (Kego Resources) has been identified as Jandré Janse van Rensburg, a resident of eMalahleni.

The 22-year-old’s father, Jan Janse van Rensburg, confirmed on Wednesday that his son worked as an electrician at Kego Resources.

Families of the two victims visited the pathological services in Middelburg, where blood was drawn for DNA tests to formally identify the two victims.

Janse van Rensburg said that Jandré grew up in eMalahleni. He was an alumnus of the HTS Witbank, after which he started his trade at Samancor.

Jandré was described as a man who always helped others financially where he could. His mother, Rentia, described him as her angel child and that he brightened up her life. He always helped everyone and never spoke badly to anyone.

Jandré was in a serious relationship with Lauren Whittaker, and had planned to get engaged next year.

Janse van Rensburg stated that they cannot make funeral arrangements until they have recovered the DNA results.

Jandré is survived by his father Jan, mother Rentia and brother Johan.

The other victim is Brandon Jarvis, son of the famous Middelburg policeman, Robert Jarvis.

This article was republished from Middelburg Observer with permission

