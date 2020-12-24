Daily news update: There are two virus variants, less traffic but more deaths, Kaizer Chiefs huff and puff

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Britain has imposed an immediate ban on travel to and from South Africa, following the discovery of two cases of the mutant variation of Covid-19 which came in with people arriving from this country.

In a briefing yesterday afternoon, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that any person who had arrived in the UK from South Africa in the past 14 days “must quarantine immediately”.

With less traffic compared to the same period last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, the 690 road fatalities so far for the 2020 festive season is a grave cause for concern, the Justice Project SA (JPSA) has said.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula this week said the deaths had been recorded between 1 and 20 December, representing a decline of 5.7% from 732 in the same period last year, which he admitted was no reason to celebrate.

It was the same story that’s been told about Kaizer Chiefs again and again on Wednesday evening as they did almost everything right, except that they couldn’t get the ball into the net as they played to a goalless draw against Primeiro De Agosto in a Caf Champions League final qualifying, first leg clash at FNB Stadium.

This is something that’s been happening all season and has left coach Gavin Hunt with a big headache – he recently admitted that it was the first time he’s had this kind of problem in his 25 years as a coach.

A man was caught on camera firing a gun at a toll plaza in Pretoria on Sunday.

Footage of the incident shows the man firing multiple shots into the air while a group of people sing “jou ma se p**s” in the background.

In true Nando’s SA style, the chicken franchise is saying tsek to 2020 by honouring one of the many popular words that came out of 2020 – “Karen”.

The name “Karen” has had a bad rap this year, due to the stereotype that “Karens” are a specific group of middle-aged white women who are not afraid to say what is on their mind. A “Karen moment” is a tantrum at the tills, calling for the manager, road rage incidents that can turn racist, being “uncomfortable” around black people, messages on WhatsApp groups that raise many eyebrows and lately refusing to wear masks.

Consumers who are used to shopping from home and having their goods delivered during lockdown, as well as those who still find the shops too much of a scary place during the second wave of the pandemic, can now have their groceries delivered the same day.

Woolworths is taking on Checkers’ Sixty60 same-day delivery service with its new delivery service, Woolies Dash.

