HRC starts probe after school expels ‘suspected lesbian’ pupil

General 1 min ago

The pupil was expelled from Madrasah Mu’einul Islam before she could write her final exams this year, and she was only allowed to write them after her parents intervened.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
24 Dec 2020
05:10:27 AM
Buang Jones of the Human Rights Commission in Johannesburg. Picture: Veli Nhlapo

A private religious school in Johannesburg is being investigated by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for allegedly expelling a child for being “a suspected lesbian”. The 17-year-old pupil, who could not be named as she was a minor, was expelled from Madrasah Mu’einul Islam earlier this year, ostensibly for breaking the school’s code of conduct. But the girl’s family filed a complaint to the commission last week, saying the school took issue with her after suspecting that she may be homosexual. The pupil’s family said: “We request the entire school must be investigated and all the children must...

