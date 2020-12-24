HRC starts probe after school expels ‘suspected lesbian’ pupil

PREMIUM!
HRC starts probe after school expels ‘suspected lesbian’ pupilGeneral 1 min ago
The pupil was expelled from Madrasah Mu’einul Islam before she could write her final exams this year, and she was only allowed to write them after her parents intervened.
