Hunt for man filmed firing bullets in the air at toll plaza in Pretoria (video)

A man was caught on camera firing a gun at a toll plaza in Pretoria on Sunday.

Footage of the incident shows the man firing multiple shots into the air while a group of people sing “jou ma se p**s” in the background.

The incident happened at the Doornpoort toll plaza, which is operated by Bakwena.

Charmaine van Wyk, PR manager for the Bakwena N1N4 toll road, said the details of the incident were unclear.

“We are aware of the incident that took place at Doornpoort plaza,” she told News24.

“The matter is under investigation with the local authorities at present.”



Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said a preliminary investigation revealed that personnel who witnessed the incident did not report it to police.

He said the police later opened a case.

“Police opened a case of discharging a firearm in a public place and negligent handling of a firearm,” Masondo added.

Police are searching for the man and have appealed to members of the public who have further information to contact their nearest police station.

