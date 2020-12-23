Two bodies recovered at Bosmanskraal Mine

The bodies of two drowning victims were recovered by security officers at the Bosmanskraal mineshaft after a pursuit of copper cable thieves.

According to the Hendrina SAPS, the technical service unit of Bidvest Security allegedly foiled the attempt of theft of copper cables, resulting in three suspects fleeing on foot.

The three alleged suspects tried to hide in a nearby river and two drowned.

Family members of the two drowning victims approached the police after the third suspect alerted them that the other two never managed to return home with him.

A combined search between Bidvest Security and the Middelburg Diving Squad resulted in the recovery of the two bodies.

According to the Hendrina SAPS, no arrests were made.

A post mortem of the two drowning victims will be conducted followed by a formal identification by the next of kin.

This article was republished from Middelburg Observer with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.