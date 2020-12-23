Daily news update: Unions could kill economy, beach wars not over, Lucky Nxumalo remembered

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

The already bleeding South African economy could be further wrung by R20 billion, should government accede to public sector union wage demands, recently dismissed by a Labour Appeal Court ruling over salary hikes, according to an economist.

Public sector unions like the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu), which recently suffered a blow at the Labour Appeal Court on compelling government to implement the third year of increases, said on Monday they were preparing to take the matter to the Constitutional Court.

The advent of Covid-19 has seen a drastic drop in movement through South Africa’s borders, compared to the same period last year, the department of home affairs said yesterday.

According to its spokesman, Siya Qoza, the figures represented about a third of normal traffic during the festive season.

In the African culture, matching outfits with my partner means “Kabelo as a man is ready to send his uncles and aunts to ask for his partner’s hand in marriage”.

On Saturday, my partner and I wore matching outfits to a wedding. However, we broke the rules a little bit. Usually, when the theme is traditional African outfits, the man’s shirt is precisely the same pattern as the dress of the woman. So, even when the two are not standing together, the identical patterns of their outfits tells you who is with who.

According to the South African Medical Research Council’s chief executive officer (CEO) Professor Glenda Gray, frontline workers, those in the healthcare sector, and those who are most at risk should be first on the list, in line with what other countries such as the US, were already doing.

Protests by US healthcare workers erupted over the weekend, after an algorithm used to register people into the vaccine program failed to prioritise these frontline workers as promised.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria will on Wednesday deliver its judgment in the matter relating to government’s decision to close beaches in certain hotspot areas over the festive season.

On Tuesday, High Court Judge Hans Fabricius heard three separate applications asking that certain beaches in the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route be opened.

The Pretoria High Court has dismissed former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni’s application for leave to appeal her delinquency case.

The court also dismissed her application to present new evidence.

The South African Test squad will start full training on Wednesday after all 17 players returned negative results after a third round of Covid-19 tests.

South Africa meet Sri Lanka in the first of two world championship Test matches, starting at Centurion on Saturday.

The passing of veteran photojournalist Lucky Nxumalo on Sunday evening is still reverberating in the media industry.

The Daily Sun photographer lost his battle with cancer and passed away in his Orlando East home in Soweto where he grew up, surrounded by his family, according to South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) statement.

