Border crossings drop to a third amid virus pandemic

General 1 min ago

Most movement was recorded at OR Tambo International Airport, Beitbridge, Lebombo, Maseru and Ficksburg.

Brian Sokutu
23 Dec 2020
05:10:35 AM
People heading to Zimbabwe queue up at Beitbridge border post in Musina, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images

The advent of Covid-19 has seen a drastic drop in movement through South Africa’s borders, compared to the same period last year, the department of home affairs said yesterday. According to its spokesman, Siya Qoza, the figures represented about a third of normal traffic during the festive season. With most movement recorded at OR Tambo International Airport, Beitbridge, Lebombo, Maseru and Ficksburg, Qoza said the top five nationalities to move through SA borders were from Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Swaziland and Botswana. The December period also saw 79 526 returning South Africans, while another 79 101 left. In the same period,...

