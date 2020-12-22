Mbalula condemns Daspoort Tunnel party in Tshwane

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has vowed to clamp down on drivers who drive under the influence of liquor and break Covid-19 regulations.

This comes after a circulated video in which young people parked their cars and danced to loud music inside the Daspoort Tunnel in Tshwane at the weekend, with some holding liquor bottles.

ALSO READ: ANC cancels 109th anniversary celebrations over Covid-19 concerns

Mbalula said law enforcement agencies would intensify their visibility on roads and hotspot areas to ensure people adhere to Covid-19 regulations.

He said: “We have seen videos in circulation of revellers gathering at parties alongside our roads with no regards for Covid-19 regulations or health protocols. We were equally appalled by video clips of disgraceful behaviour by young people along the R18 Mabopane highway into the Daspoort Tunnel, who were partying, drinking and blocking the road in large numbers.

“This conduct is unacceptable. Our law-enforcement agencies will show no mercy towards people who turn our roads into party spots.”

Watch the video below

#COVID19 is real. My heart breaks to see young people ignoring the warnings. They shut the Daspoort Tunnel between Claremont and Danville in Pretoria. Sadly it’s their parents and elderly caregivers that will feel the brunt of virus when they bring it home ???? pic.twitter.com/1oOHHAWRZW — Peter Ndoro (@peterndoro) December 21, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.