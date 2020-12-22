Daily news update: Getting Ters loot back, virus test gets fast, Obama listens to Prince Kaybee

Your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

The Multi-Agency Centre (MAC), established in August by President Cyril Ramaphosa to clamp down on Covid-19 Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Temporary Employer Relief Scheme (Ters) funds theft, has recouped about R3.7 billion.

The better part of the Covid-19 news cycle has been dominated by unashamed and brazen theft of Covid-19 emergency funds and personal protective equipment-related (PPE) corruption, which Ramaphosa lamented as “an unforgivable betrayal to millions of South Africans”.

A game-changing fast Covid test – which can produce results in 15 minutes and can be done by health workers outside laboratory conditions – has become available in South Africa and will add a powerful weapon to the anti-pandemic armoury.

Roche Diagnostics announced that the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control have recently authorised the SARSCoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test test for sale in South Africa and Nigeria.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has released several reports implicating former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba in cases of irregular appointments of staff, irregular salary increases, financial mismanagement and conflicts of interest.

Mkhwebane found that the city irregularly appointed executive director of housing David Tembe as chief of JMPD, as well as appointing auditors KPMG to conduct investigations in various departments which required different expertise without advertising the tender as required.

Mickey Arthur pronounced himself a very happy coach after Sri Lanka’s first training session in South Africa on Monday and, while acknowledging conditions will be tougher for his side than the last time they were here, he says the tourists have very good players and all bases are covered.

Arthur, who coached the Proteas from 2005-2010, brought Pakistan to these shores two years ago for a Test series they lost 3-0. And two of those Tests were at Centurion and the Wanderers, where Sri Lanka’s two matches are this time around, a far cry from the slower and lower pitches of Kingsmead and St George’s Park, where they beat South Africa 2-0 later that same summer.

“Conditions were totally different to what Sri Lanka had when they just followed Pakistan here and played down at the coast,” Arthur said on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has warned about cluster Covid-19 outbreaks following the death of six nuns at a convent in the Ugu district and 48 infections resulting from a protest attended by more than 2 000 people at KwaSizabantu (KSB).

Zikalala briefed the media on the province’s latest Covid-19 figures and festive season plans on Sunday.

Former President of the United States Barack Obama released his coveted favourite songs of 2020 and it includes a big local artist.

Announcing some of his favourite songs for the year on Saturday evening, the politician said: “Here are some of my favourite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to.”

