SIU gets another clean audit

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it has prevented the state from losing R400 million following its investigations in the 2019-2020 financial year, the organisation confirmed on Sunday.

This is one of the achievements highlighted by the SIU as it received a clean audit for the year under review from Auditor-General (AG) Tsakani Maluleke.

“This is the fourth consecutive clean audit the unit has received from AG,” it said in a statement.

The SIU – which has been tasked with the role of investigating malpractice and maladministration in the administration of state institutions, assets and public money – revealed that 19 investigation reports had been finalised and submitted to the Presidency, as required by the SIU Act.

“The SIU has instituted civil matters worth R6.9 billion in the Special Tribunal and R9.943 billion in normal courts and has also set aside contracts, administrative decisions or actions worth R4.3 billion.

“The SIU has referred 451 matters to the relevant prosecuting authority and 638 referrals for disciplinary action following investigations.”

Addditionally, the SIU further said it was investigating 2556 personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts to the value of R13.3 billion.

“One PPE contract worth R139 million has been set aside, while 11 contracts worth R259 million are at the Special Tribunal for review. A total of R800,000 worth of pension benefits belonging to government officials [have been] frozen.”

