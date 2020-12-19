Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, NDZ accused of ‘unilaterally’ amending curfew and Uber Eats drivers strike

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Daily Covid-19 update: 10 939 new cases identified in SA and latest global developments

As of Saturday, 19 December, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 912 477 with 10 939 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

254 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 85 from Eastern Cape, 12 from Free State, 18 from Gauteng, 61 from Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN), 4 from Limpopo and 74 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 24 539.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health workers that treated the deceased,” the minister added.

Recoveries now stand at 787 782 ,while a total of 6 100 373 tests have been completed with 48 387 new tests conducted since the last report.

DA claims NDZ ‘unilaterally’ amended curfew in latest regulations

The DA on Saturday issued a statement claiming that Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma undermined President Cyril Ramaphosa by unilaterally issuing a new national closing time of 21:00 for establishments.

However, it seems the party confused segments of the regulations, which were meant for hotspot areas only.

The curfew in hotspot areas is 22:00, and bars, restaurants and other establishments have to close an hour earlier. In the rest of the country, the curfew is 23:00 and bars and restaurants have to close at 22:00.

This was confirmed by Cogta spokesperson Lungi Mtshali on Saturday, who told News24 that Dlamini-Zuma hadn’t changed anything.

After conducting mass action on Friday 18 December, Uber Eats drivers have decided to continue their strike on Saturday.

The Uber Eats drivers strike is against actions by Uber Eats South Africa of lowering the fee paid to drivers per delivery. Duane Bernard, who represents some of the striking drivers said despite customers getting discounts, including restaurants, drivers have suffered and have had their fees lowered.

Their demands include a delivery fee of R20 for the first 2km, and then R6 per kilometre after that. The Uber connect service delivery to be a minimum of R30 and to have a boost pay during peak times around lunch between 11am to 1pm.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) is in the process of paying its outstanding Covid-19 Ters claims for September and October.

UIF communication and marketing director Makhosonke Buthelezi said payment re-runs for outstanding claims for the period between April to 15 September 2020 would be done.

“The fund has also started processing and paying claims to foreign nationals who were verified via the department of home affairs and the revenue service and meet all other verification processes,” said Makhosonke.

“These payments come on the back of R55.6-billion to millions of workers from 1.1-million applications that the fund has disbursed since the first lockdown in March.”

Makhosonke said this figure included just over R2-billion paid to 491 410 foreign nationals from 95 834 applications by employers.

Acting commissioner Marsha Bronkhorst said the fund had been sporadically re-running claims for the previous months.

“However, this time, we have decided to recycle all claims to ensure that those that have updated declarations and discrepancies are paid when we re-run the payments.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s decision not to participate “at all” in the state capture inquiry’s Constitutional Court bid to force him to appear and answer questions in January and February 2021 is “yet a further instance of Mr Zuma’s refusal to account for his unlawful conduct”.

This is according to the commission’s lawyers in heads of argument filed in court this week.

In a letter sent to the Constitutional Court’s acting registrar on Monday, Zuma’s attorney, Eric Mabuza, said the former president’s legal team had been “instructed” that he “will not be participating in these proceedings at all”, News24 reported.

This means the inquiry application will not be opposed.

But because Zuma has not opposed the relief the commission seeks, lawyers will argue in court the former president was obliged to appear and give evidence in accordance with the fresh summons, regardless of his review application, challenging Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s refusal to recuse himself.

Opposition party Democratic Alliance (DA) announced on Saturday it plans to oppose a proposal to use public servants’ pensions to cut Eskom’s debt of more than R500 billion.

DA Shadow Minister Public Enterprises Ghaleb Cachalia said in a statement that even though the holder of Eskom’s debt, Futuregrowth Asset Management, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has been approached by the National Treasury to convert about R95 billion of Eskom debt held by the PIC into equity.

Earlier this year Cosatu published a bold proposal to relieve Eskom of close to 60% of its debt using pension money.

The plan would see the PIC, which manages pensions on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the Industrial Development Corporation and private lenders take R254 billion off of Eskom’s books.

Four members of the Housing Development Agency’s (HDA) bid evaluation committee have been arrested on fraud charges in connection with the Talana “Covid-19 shack settlement” scandal.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said they were arrested in Johannesburg on Friday and face charges of fraud to the tune of R2.4 million in connection with the Talana temporary housing unit project outside Tzaneen in Limpopo.

On Thursday, the Hawks arrested Raymond Maoto, a project manager at the HDA, and Constance Mohlala, director of the Aventino Group CC company in Polokwane.

The housing units came into the spotlight when Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha was heavily criticised and embarrassed when he handed over more than 40 temporary Covid-19 tin shelters in August.

Mamelodi Sundowns were left frustrated on Saturday afternoon when they could not finish the year with a win in the DStv Premiership after drawing 1-1 with Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

Arrows and Downs can draw solace from the fact that they will go into the New Year without defeat in the league, and the Brazilians are likely to remain at the summit of the log after this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Meanwhile, the draw tally is on the rise for Mandla Ncikazi’s side as they have accumulated six stalemates so far.

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie admitted he started seeing premonitions of a defeat in Nelspruit on Friday night before his team grinded out a close 35-31 win over the Pumas.

Both teams scored five tries, but when

the Pumas went ahead by 10 points shortly after half-time, Fourie was not optimistic about the result.

“After they scored their first try (through hooker Simon Westraadt) their tails were up and when we went behind 17-7 early in the second half I started to see ghosts and feared the worst,” said Fourie.

