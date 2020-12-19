General 19.12.2020 03:58 pm

Load reduction to hit areas in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Free State and KZN

Citizen reporter
File Photo: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

The utility urged people in the affected areas to not log a fault during the period.

Power utility Eskom has announced that it will be implementing load reduction which will impact certain areas in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Saturday, 19 December 2020.

In a statement, Eskom said the implementation of load reduction was due “to avoid network overloading in high-density areas that are prone to illegal connections, meter bypasses and vandalism of electricity infrastructure”.

The affected areas include:

Gauteng: 

Eskom said that load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm in Soweto, Vaal and West Rand.

Source: Eskom

Mpumalanga:

The power utility further said that load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 9pm in the Ehlanzeni district.

  • Driekoppies and Aniva
  • Kahhoyi and Steenbok
  • Mshadza
  • Matsulu B
  • Oakley, Cunningmore A. Tekamahala and Thusanang

KwaZulu-Natal:

Load reduction in KZN will be implemented from 5pm to 7pm in eThekwini and other areas mentioned.

Source: Eskom

Limpopo:

The Mopani district will be impacted by load reduction from 5pm to 9pm.

Source: Eskom

Free State:

Meanwhile, load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 8pm in Lejweleputswa district.

Source: Eskom

The power utility also urged people in the affected areas to not log a fault during the period.

“During the load reduction implementation, customers are urged to switch off all their electrical appliances to avoid power surges when power returns. Failure to do so may lead to transformer trips or failures, and damages to household appliances when supply is restored,” Eskom said.

