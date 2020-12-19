Imagine this: Trouble is coming for Malusi Gigaba

Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba is going to have his hands full next year if his estranged wife Norma Mngoma goes to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, to confirm under oath that her husband did, indeed, have bags of cash given to him regularly by the Guptas. In a tell-all interview with eNCA on Thursday night, Mngoma declared that she had no qualms about appearing before Zondo to testify about what she saw during her marriage to Gigaba. “Why not? I’m a South African citizen so I will go …...

Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba is going to have his hands full next year if his estranged wife Norma Mngoma goes to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, to confirm under oath that her husband did, indeed, have bags of cash given to him regularly by the Guptas.

In a tell-all interview with eNCA on Thursday night, Mngoma declared that she had no qualms about appearing before Zondo to testify about what she saw during her marriage to Gigaba.

“Why not? I’m a South African citizen so I will go … I will say my part. Like, he knows, I’m a very honest person, so I will say what I know. If I don’t know something, I don’t know it,” said Mngoma in a conversation with Slindelo Masikane.

“I know he’s that kind of a person, even [if] he knows something, he always says, ‘I don’t recall, I don’t recall’, so if I recall, I will remind him.”

Gigaba sent out a tweet ahead of the interview, stating he would not be commenting on anything said during the interview.

“My energy is exclusively reserved for my fight with the askaris who are the de facto puppet masters,” he added.

During the interview, Mngoma alleged that when she and Gigaba got into a relationship, he was already involved with the Guptas.

She further alleged that she was not sure what was wrong and what was right with that relationship and only came to the realisation that something untoward might be happening when the media and the Economic Freedom Fighters publicly started asking questions about Gigaba.

Mngoma said when she asked him for clarity, he dismissed it as a smear campaign.

She stated that she believed the bodyguard who alleged there was a bag of money in the boot of a vehicle he used to drive Gigaba around in was telling the truth, as she witnessed him receiving money and other gifts from the controversial family on numerous occasions.

She declared she was on a path to distance herself from Gigaba and his surname, having reclaimed her maiden name prior to instituting divorce proceedings.

Mngoma also revealed that the pornographic video of Gigaba that was leaked last year was not intended for her, as was previously reported.

“That was not my video. Like, I don’t wanna lie. I’ve never imagined something like that in my mouth,” said Mngoma with a chuckle.

She claimed that Gigaba might not even remember who that video was for or who it was sent to, as she claimed he may have sent it to one of the many women he was allegedly having extramarital affairs with.

Mngoma made the damning allegation that her estranged husband had a porn addiction, which she believed fuelled his infidelity, and added that the women he allegedly began affairs with often “catch feelings” and feel scorned when they realise he did not feel the same way.

Mngoma said these women then came to her as a way to get back at him by exposing their relationships with him.

Nasty split reaches its crescendo

Norma Mngoma and Malusi Gigaba’s relationship seems to have finally reached its end after years of scandal.

The couple has resorted to publicly shaming each other, with Mngoma facing charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria and her latest interview on eNCA airing their dirty laundry.

But things have not always been like this.

Mngoma and the former finance minister’s relationship woes became public after his affair with stylist Buhle Mkhize was exposed.

In a subsequent interview with eNCA in 2017, Mngoma accused the stylist of being a prostitute who picks up wealthy men.

Before that, Mngoma told her followers on social media that she would support him. She also gave them a lesson on never exposing yourself and family.

“Don’t be tempted to expose yourself and your family too much to the world, even if it means those people are in your space 24/7. It is your responsibility to protect you. You can love but share less because you never know when people decide to use the information you shared with them against you or to destroy you.”

In another interview on eNCA, in May 2017, Mngoma defended Gigaba’s competence as home affairs minister and left South Africans angry after disclosing she dealt with a lot of tenders.

“We bring IT in mining. We bring IT in aviation. Also, I deal with a lot of tenders. We put tenders together,” she said in the interview.

She spoke about how her husband did not want to let go of the home affairs portfolio because he still had plans and had invested a lot in it.

When he was appointed finance minister, Gigaba was apparently worried about the rand falling and, again, his wife encouraged him to take the position.

“I told him ‘just go to finance, the rand will drop and it will go up’,” she said.

Things went quiet for a while for the couple, until Gigaba’s sex video scandal in October 2018 and resignation from Cabinet the following month.

Gigaba claimed his phone was hacked and the tape was being used as blackmail. He was adamant the video was made for his wife.

However, Mngoma says the video was not meant for her.

– kaundas@citizen.co.za

