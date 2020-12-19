 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Imagine this: Trouble is coming for Malusi Gigaba

General 2 mins ago

Ex-home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife Norma bares it all and says she has no qualms telling the state capture inquiry about the bags of cash the Guptas gave him.

Kaunda Selisho
19 Dec 2020
05:00:02 AM
PREMIUM!
Imagine this: Trouble is coming for Malusi Gigaba

Former minister of Home affairs Malusi Gigaba. Picture: DOCTOR NGCOBO

Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba is going to have his hands full next year if his estranged wife Norma Mngoma goes to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, to confirm under oath that her husband did, indeed, have bags of cash given to him regularly by the Guptas. In a tell-all interview with eNCA on Thursday night, Mngoma declared that she had no qualms about appearing before Zondo to testify about what she saw during her marriage to Gigaba. “Why not? I’m a South African citizen so I will go …...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa 2020: The year the Hawks finally buried their talons in govt corruption

Celebs & viral Norma Mngoma willing to appear before State Capture Commission

Courts Trevor Manuel welcomes appeal court’s finding on EFF’s appeal

Government No use of rivers and dams either this summer, says water department

Currie Cup Covid strikes again: Griquas, Bulls match cancelled


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.