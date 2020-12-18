Daily news update: 2020 the Hawks’ year, welcome the new year safely, DJ Tira learns to budget

Your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Despite having had to grapple with rogue elements within their ranks, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), better know as the Hawks will end the year smelling of roses, with experts saying their willingness to act against high-profile suspects somewhat helped restore the public’s trust in the country’s justice system.

This year saw the Hawks bare their talons in a series of high-profile fraud and corruption cases involving senior leaders of the governing ANC, including its secretary general Ace Magashule, and other top government officials, mayors and businesspeople.

It’s that time when we say adieu to the year 2020 and welcome a new year filled with new prospects. After a challenging year, from the deadly virus (Hi Covid-19), to the hard lockdown, it’s safe to say a party to kick-start the new year is in order while staying safe!

A New Year’s Eve Party doesn’t have to be expensive to be great. In the time of Covid-19 it’s best to keep it small and intimate and with regulations banning large gatherings of people, having something intimate with your besties in a well-ventilated area is probably a good idea.

After making a series of damning allegations against her estranged husband, former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba, in a tell-all interview with eNCA on Thursday evening, Norma Mngoma has declared that she has no qualms about appearing before the State Capture Commission to testify about what she had seen during her marriage to Gigaba.

“Why not? I’m a South African citizen so I will go… I will say my part. Like, he knows, I’m a very honest person so I will say what I know. If I don’t know something, I don’t know it,” said Mngoma in conversation with Slindelo Masikane.

In a statement yesterday, Iata distanced itself from “the false assertion in a South Africa’s department of public enterprises news release today that it had compared SAA pilots’ remuneration with those at other airlines”.

“As an industry body, Iata represents, leads and serves the industry on matters of common interest, but it may not become involved in individual airlines’ commercial or employment affairs,” the organisation stated.

On 2 December, the Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) took a number of decisions on the international control of cannabis and cannabis-related substances after the WHO recommendation to delete cannabis and cannabis resin from Schedule IV of the 1961 convention.

Rastafarian lawyer and activist Gareth Prince said the finding was not significant for South Africa, as the country’s approach was more advanced.

“Rescheduling has already taken place in SA. We have rescheduled it from a schedule seven to schedule six, which is less burdensome.”

The importance of investing and using money wisely has been DJ Tira’s biggest lesson in 2020.

In a recent interview with The Citizen, DJ Tira (Mthokozi Khathi) explained how he had to downgrade his spending this year due to the huge losses he faced, caused largely by the Covid-19 lockdown.

According to Tira, many of his shows were cancelled and he, therefore, lost out on the income he would have made from those shows.

