Daily news update: Infections spike, R4bn tender cancelled, Fortune favours Pirates

As of Wednesday, 16 December, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 883 687 with 10 016 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

In a statement, Mkhize highlighted that South Africa’s case were “growing exponentially”, with the positivity rate is standing at 21%.

“This far exceeds the ideal positivity rate of 10%. Today alone we’ve seen a significant increase in the daily numbers, with the Western Cape continuing to lead and now breaching the 3000 mark for the first time this week. 7 other provinces reported increases today whilst Eastern Cape reported a decrease in their new cases today,” Mkhize said.

With her world seemingly collapsing, Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane, described as a “swinging wrecking ball”, has ignored the brewing perjury storm around her and instead focused on a celebration.

Her office yesterday said Mkhwebane would today lead celebrations of the office’s first clean audit in its 25 year history.

Oupa Segalwe, the Public Protector’s spokesperson, said with Mkhwebane at the helm, the office also finalised 95% of its caseload within set turnaround times.

But experts and activists said Mkhwebane had done more damage than good to her office and should have been removed in July after it was found she was dishonest in her investigation of the apartheid-era loan by the SA Reserve Bank to Bankorp.

The Tshwane metro mayor has cancelled a “controversial” R4 billion yellow plant tender that was meant to ensure the continuation of services in the metro.

This after a contract for the hiring of vehicles – crucial to the provision of service delivery – expired in September.

The tender was meant to run over a three-year period and was focused on the corporate hire of general construction vehicles, yellow plant equipment, refuse removal vehicles, specialised equipment and machines for the municipality.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for unity and building bridges in his Reconciliation Day address to the nation, while acknowledging the racial tensions which have flared up in parts of the country recently.

He specifically mentioned recent events in Senekal in the Free State, in Eldorado Park in Gauteng, and in Brackenfell in Cape Town, adding that race relations “remains fragile”.

Ramaphosa said while the day should be used to “recall the injustices of our history,” it is observed as one where “we affirm our collective responsibility to build a non-racial, non-sexist and democratic society”.

However, some opposition political parties have also used the opportunity to dismiss the notion of a unified nation, citing polarised racial lines, inequality, and history.

A late goal by Fortune Makaringe was enough to give Orlando Pirates a deserved win in their DStv Premiership match against Chippa United at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

It looked like the Buccaneers were bungling what should have been an easy win against a 10-man Chilli Boys when Makaringe scored.

Pirates should have done better than just the one goal, but with the win, the Bucs moved to third place on the log, four behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. For Chippa, the loss added to their problems as they remain 14th, with just five points after seven games.

