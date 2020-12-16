Mokonyane retracts false Umgeni Water statements made against Trevor Manuel

Former minister of environmental affairs Nomvula Mokonyane has retracted statements made against former finance minister Trevor Manuel after accusing him of attempting to influence the Umgeni Water board in 2017.

Mokonyane’s apology comes three years later following her statements made during a television interview with Justice Malala on 27 November 2017, prompting Manuel to approach court to get Mokonyane to retract her statements.

The former water and sanitation minister alleged that Manuel had written a letter to her relating to the affairs of the Umgeni Water board and that the former finance minister made attempts to influence the appointment of directors to the board.

She has since offer an apology to Manuel following discussions on the matter with the former finance minister.

“I agreed to tender an unconditional apology for such misstatements I had made,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mokonyane continued to say: “The statements I made during the interview were therefore incorrect and are hereby unreservedly withdrawn; and sincere apologies to Mr. Manuel.

“The correspondence I referred to was in fact received from Future Growth Asset Managers, a firm that held bonds in Umgeni Water Board at the time.

“I trust this concludes and settles the matter in line with the spirit and consensus reached in the North Gauteng High Court regards this matter,” she added.

