General 16.12.2020 03:37 pm

Load reduction: Prepare for blackouts in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Free State and KZN

Citizen reporter
Load reduction: Prepare for blackouts in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Free State and KZN

Load shedding. Image: iStock

The utility urged people in the affected areas to not log a fault during the period.

Power utility Eskom has announced that it will be implementing load reduction which will impact certain areas in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Wednesday, 16 December 2020.

In a statement, Eskom said the implementation of load reduction was due “to avoid network overloading in high-density areas that are prone to illegal connections, meter bypasses and vandalism of electricity infrastructure”.

The affected areas include:

Gauteng: 

Eskom said that load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm in Katlehong and Vosloorus.

Source: Eskom

Mpumalanga:

The power utility further said that load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 9pm in the Ehlanzeni district.

  • Ratanang and Wales
  • Rooibok B
  • Block C and Kamaqhekeza
  • Cunningmore B

KwaZulu-Natal:

Load reduction in KZN will be implemented from 5pm to 7pm in Newcastle and other areas mentioned.

Source: Eskom

Free State:

Meanwhile, load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 8pm in Thabo Mofutsanyana district.

Source: Eskom

The power utility also urged people in the affected areas to not log a fault during the period.

“During the load reduction implementation, customers are urged to switch off all their electrical appliances to avoid power surges when power returns. Failure to do so may lead to transformer trips or failures, and damages to household appliances when supply is restored,” Eskom said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Public Protector to be prosecuted for perjury and much more

local soccer ‘Frustrated’ Hunt not used to Khune blunders

Courts Busisiwe Mkhwebane to be prosecuted for perjury

World Top Republican congratulates ‘President-elect’ Biden (video)

Government Graft-tainted Zandile Gumede reinstated to KZN legislature


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition