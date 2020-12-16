Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Public Protector to be prosecuted for perjury and much more

Your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

South Africa’s second coronavirus wave has officially claimed another 210 lives with 95 deaths reported in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday and 70 in the Western Cape.

In a statement, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said this brings the official death toll to 23,661 deaths, with 7,552 new active cases confirmed.

A total of 36,347 tests were conducted in the 24-hour reporting period.

With 764,977 recoveries to date, South Africa has over just 85,000 active infections currently.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will be facing charges of perjury in a court.

This was confirmed by the National Prosecuting Authority in a statement late on Tuesday night.

“The NPA has received several media queries with regards to circulating official documents about the Public Protector that include summons, and indictment and private correspondence between the Director of Public Prosecutions in Pretoria and the investigating team,” the statement read.

“Thus, the NPA wishes to confirm that the DPP indeed took a decision to prosecute after he carefully assessed the evidence presented to him by the Hawks. This is in line with the prosecution policy and the law.”

Former Ethekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, who together with at least 17 other people are facing charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to tenders valued at about R430 million in the so-called Durban Solid Waste scandal, is back in the KZN legislature.

In August, she was asked to step down after an ANC NEC resolution that all members facing corruption charges should do so.

This followed her controversial appointment as a member of the KZN legislature on 19 August amid corruption-related allegations stemming from the Durban Solid Waste matter.

Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune is proving to be a headache for his coach Gavin Hunt, who admitted he does not recall having to deal with a goalkeeper who carelessly gives away the ball, as Khune did on Tuesday for the second game on the trot.

The former Bafana Bafana captain has looked out of form all season and gave away the ball to Black Leopards’ Ovidy Karuru last week before continuing his gifting mood on Tuesday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, passing the ball straight to a SuperSport United player, giving Kaitano Tembo’s men an early lead through Bradley Grobler.

Amakhosi went on to lose the DStv Premiership encounter 2-1.

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) president Kebby Maphatsoe says they are “disappointed” in the ANC integrity commission’s recommendation that secretary-general Ace Magashule step down.

Maphatsoe said the MKMVA was worried about the way the report made it to the public, alleging it was intentionally leaked to put pressure on the ANC’s leadership.

“We are very worried about this report because it was supposed to be released by the officials to the NEC [national executive committee]. It has been leaked intentionally to put pressure on the national office bearers of the ANC because they’ve been given a mandate to go and develop guidelines on how best it can implement this resolution,” he told Newzroom Afrika on Tuesday.

