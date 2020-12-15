Daily news update: Stop voting for ‘ANC thieves’, cops get own number wrong, what if your child fails matric, Benni’s back and much more

Your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Former United Democratic Front and ex-Port Elizabeth Youth Congress leader Mkhuseli Jack says the ANC is “destroying the country piece by piece” but people keep on voting for it like citizens did under Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy and in South Africa under apartheid.

In a hard-hitting Facebook post at the weekend, Jack, who is a businessman, used revolutionary language that could have been regarded as “treasonous” under apartheid, saying the ANC and its corruption must be stopped in its tracks.

A misprint of the new toll-free number to report criminality by police may have left countless people feeling frustrated as they are being sent from pillar to post.

An elderly resident from Roodepoort was one of presumably many others trying to lodge a complaint with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) hotline without any success.

The resident, who wished to remain anonymous because he fears if he speaks out he may put his life at risk, said it’s impossible to lodge a complaint with Ipid.

As the academic year draws closer to the end, the fate of millions of matric students is yet to be determined. February 2021 will be filled with a lot of excitement and anxiety for learners and family alike.

Millions will celebrate as they receive positive results that allow them to advance as planned.

For some, this day will not bring good news. Some have either only received an entry for higher certificates or diplomas. This is not a failure, but for someone with plans of going to university to study a degree, it feels like it. Some may completely fail their matric.

Many South Africans will take to the roads this holiday season in search of some sense of normal at the end of a hard, disrupted year brought about by one of the biggest crises of their lifetimes.

And as they drive and walk along the byways and the towns of this land, they would do well to reflect on the devastation wrought by another crisis that SA has been battling for generations.

See that dry river? See those dead, empty fields? See the abandoned farms? See the dirty, polluted streams? See the taps run dry?

Former Wits SRC President Mcebo Dlamini has apologised for anti-Semitic comments he made in 2015, saying he “should have known better”.

“It is only in retrospective (sic) that I began to appreciate how my statements were both ill-advised and, to a certain extent, dangerous because they ignored the kind of trauma that they caused,” he said on Monday.

AmaZulu have unveiled Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy as their new coach.

READ MORE: Sundowns coach Mokwena shattered by Madisha’s passing

McCarthy joins Usuthu, replacing Ayanda Dlamini, who resigned last week.

Phakaaathi reported on the former Cape Town City coach joining AmaZulu weeks before the club officially unveiled the coach.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.