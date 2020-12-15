Cops get it wrong with toll-free crime number

A misprint of the new toll-free number to report criminality by police may have left countless people feeling frustrated as they are being sent from pillar to post.

An elderly resident from Roodepoort was one of presumably many others trying to lodge a complaint with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) hotline without any success.

The resident, who wished to remain anonymous because he fears if he speaks out he may put his life at risk, said it’s impossible to lodge a complaint with Ipid.

“Calls to this number are answered by a ghost voice. Which informs anyone who endeavours to reach anyone at Ipid, that the number is not in service,” he said.

Sontaga Seisa, Ipid’s acting spokesperson, said it appeared there may have been a misprint of the number. “The correct hotline of Ipid is 0800-111-969.”

The resident phoned the new number and was referred twice before he was told to phone back again the next day.

He said local residents are too scared to speak about taxis because they fear the drivers might get violent.

Last month, Police Minister Bheki Cele and executive director of the Ipid Jennifer Ntlatseng announced the launch of a new toll-free number that the public can use to report criminality by police officers.

According to Ipid, the toll-free number was to ensure no alleged police misconduct went unreported due to lack of access or resources.

“What must the ordinary citizen do to lodge a complaint of nonperformance from the police?” the resident asked.

The resident said he had been trying to report the informal illegal taxi rank in Mooi Street in Roodepoort close to his apartment for the past five years without success.

“They shout and play loud music here early in the mornings and in the afternoons.”

He said he had contacted people from the local police to his ward councillor, with no success.

“At some stage, they were shooting marbles at our windows. The taxi drivers are very vindictive,” the elderly resident explained.

“I have been to my local police station on two occasions and received the good news that they do not handle complaints about Ipid.”

He said he wanted to complain about the police not taking any action against the rank.

Local ward councillor Gert Niemand was on holiday and could not be reached.

Johannesburg metro police spokesman Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said he didn’t have any knowledge of the so-called informal, illegal taxi rank.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.