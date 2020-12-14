Sea Rescue ready for festive season water safety amid Covid-19 surge

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) says it is prepared for the festive season on beaches, dams and rivers, despite the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Monday about the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic, with the festive season in mind.

Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, has already notified the national government of a decision to close beaches and parks during the festive season.

High volumes of people have visited the province’s beaches over the festive period – something which, in the provincial government’s view, could encourage the spread of Covid-19.

The province has also suggested closures in other coastal provinces, after KwaZulu-Natal made a similar request.

NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said this year, beaches and inland waterways were expected to be busy.

“With close to 1500 thousand NSRI volunteers stationed at 43 coastal and inland duty stations on duty 24 hours a day, we are ready to respond to emergencies, but we are appealing to the public to have a safety-conscious mindset in and around water,” said Lambinon.

The NSRI has placed pink buoys at various beaches and dams to allow the public to assist in saving anyone who might get into trouble in the water.

Swimmers have also been urged to only swim at beaches where lifeguards are on duty.

Lambinon said the NSRI, as a volunteer organisation, would be guided by the relevant municipalities and government departments with regards to lockdown regulations as it applied to beaches and public spaces.

When asked if lifeguards would be wearing masks on beaches during the holiday period, he said the NSRI was adhering to all Covid-19 regulations.

