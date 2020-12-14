Beaches are safer than malls and indoor settings, say experts

As thousands of holidaymakers prepare for a coastal getaway, there is still uncertainty whether beaches will remain open. The Eastern Cape is calling for its beaches to be closed, while Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provincial governments have announced stringent measures to keep people safe. While South Africa waits for President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight, beachgoers heading to the coast this festive season will be under the watchful eye by of the tourism sector and local government to ensure they adhere to Covid-19 regulations. “The leadership of the Eastern Cape government and its municipalities took a decision to...

As thousands of holidaymakers prepare for a coastal getaway, there is still uncertainty whether beaches will remain open. The Eastern Cape is calling for its beaches to be closed, while Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provincial governments have announced stringent measures to keep people safe.

While South Africa waits for President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight, beachgoers heading to the coast this festive season will be under the watchful eye by of the tourism sector and local government to ensure they adhere to Covid-19 regulations.

“The leadership of the Eastern Cape government and its municipalities took a decision to close beaches and parks during this time because these places pose a huge risk of spreading infections,” said Premier Oscar Mabuyane’s spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha.

“Allowing swimming at this time, during virus pandemic, will create huge problems. We have seen high numbers [at] our beaches during this time and we have a duty to protect [the] lives of the people of [the] province. We believe this is good for preventing the spread of the virus,” he said.

The provincial government hopes to close the province’s beaches with immediate effect, according to Sicwetsha. Beaches in the Western Cape and KwaZulu Natal will remain open these holidays, despite proposals that they should be closed to curb the spread of pandemic in the hotspot provinces.

eThekwini was hit hard by the pandemic, as it lost 165,000 visitors, resulting in the loss of R600 million in contribution to the GDP.

The hospitality and leisure industry lost R4.7 billion in potential revenue. But keeping beaches open during the festive season would have a positive impact on the tourism sector, said CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa, Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa.

However, he said the sector would have a zero-tolerance policy on those not complying with regulations.

“[The tourism sector] is coming from zero. Any movement upwards is a good movement. I believe [the opening of beaches] should help the sector. The most important thing is to ensure that those who will be travelling to those areas adhere to protocols. They must do what they can do. This is in our hands. We need to make sure that from our side, they adhere,” he said.

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said at the weekend that strict rules would be put in place at beaches. These include the closure of certain routes leading to the beach, the recruitment of 69 beach guides, and metro police officers and CCTV cameras put in place to closely monitor congestion at the beaches.

According to health experts, beaches were safer than malls and indoor settings as they were highly ventilated, resulting in a lower risk of transmission. SA Medical Association chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee said beaches were the right place to be during the holidays.

“Ventilation is natural on the beach and will not be a problem. If people are swimming, it is fine. It would be much safer to be on a beach than in a taxi, shopping centre or inside an area like a diner, which is not well ventilated,” Coetzee said.

While the beach might be a safe spot, the concern was when beachgoers would flock to restaurants and public transport, said epidemiologist Professor Jo Barnes.

“Many people who gather on the beach have to use public transport … and then they form crowds not only on the beaches but in the restaurants,” she said.

– rorisangk@citizen.co.za

