Beaches are safer than malls and indoor settings, say experts

General 2 mins ago

eThekwini was hit hard by the pandemic, as it lost 165,000 visitors, resulting in the loss of R600 million in contribution to the GDP.

Rorisang Kgosana
14 Dec 2020
04:55:05 AM
Umhlanga beach. Picture: iStock

As thousands of holidaymakers prepare for a coastal getaway, there is still uncertainty whether beaches will remain open. The Eastern Cape is calling for its beaches to be closed, while Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provincial governments have announced stringent measures to keep people safe. While South Africa waits for President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight, beachgoers heading to the coast this festive season will be under the watchful eye by of the tourism sector and local government to ensure they adhere to Covid-19 regulations. “The leadership of the Eastern Cape government and its municipalities took a decision to...

