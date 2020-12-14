General 14.12.2020 05:00 am

Daily news update: Ramaphosa address, Covid-19 stats, ActionSA officially a political party and Pro-Trump rallies turn bloody

Citizen reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Covid-19 update: 7,999 new cases bring SA’s total to 860,964

Picture: Health department

As of Sunday, South Africa has recorded a total of 860,964 positive cases of coronavirus, with 7,999 cases identified since the last report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

170 more deaths have been reported: 94 from Eastern Cape, 11 from Free State, 3 from Gauteng, 4 from KwaZulu-Natal, 4 from Northern Cape and 54 from Western Cape.

This brings the total deaths to 23,276.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health workers who treated the deceased,” said Mkhize.

Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday evening on developments in relation to the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The address follows meetings on Sunday of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC), and a special sitting of Cabinet.

The NCCC reportedly discussed safety measures during the festive season and government’s stance on huge festive events that normally happen this month.

ActionSA officially a political party after logo gets green light from IEC

South African entrepreneur, politician Herman Mashaba is photographed in his home in Sandton, 8 September 2020. Mashaba recently launched his new political party ACTIONSA, a party he founded in August 202. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

ActionSA’s application to register as a political party, which was rejected by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) in September, has finally been given the go-ahead. 

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba confirmed the party’s logo had been approved by the commission. 

DA launches petition calling for SABC to scrap TV licence fee for streaming sites

General views of the SABC building in Auckland Park, Johannesburg on 18 November 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has launched a petition for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to can its proposed TV licence fee for subscription services. 

The SABC proposed the new regulation to update the current scope of an annual TV licence. It hopes to see all customers paying to watch television through service providers such as DStv, streaming sites such as Netflix, Showmax and Amazon Prime, and even aims to rope in Apple TV. 

Pro-Trump rallies turn bloody after four stabbed, one shot

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 12: Supporters of President Donald Trump wave a Betsy Ross flag with a circle of 13 five-point stars representing the 13 original colonies flies during a protest on December 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters who refuse to accept that President-elect Joe Biden won the election are rallying ahead of the electoral college vote to make Trump’s 306-to-232 loss official. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/AFP

Four people were stabbed and one shot as rallies backing President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud led to clashes in major US cities on Saturday.

Scuffles broke out in many places between rally-goers and counter-protesters who turned up to criticise the president, who lost the November 3 election to Democrat Joe Biden but is yet to concede.

More than 900 Gauteng-based matriculants test positive for Covid-19 after Rage event

Matric Rage events such as in Ballito have been dubbed superspreader events, and have significantly contributed to the second wave of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Facebook/Ballito Rage

The Gauteng Department of Health announced on Saturday it had made “significant progress” in tracing the majority of pupils from the province who took part on the recent matric Rage event in KwaZulu-Natal. 

The department said it found 1 322 Gauteng-based pupils attended the event, 1 050 of which have been tested. Of these pupils, 984 tested positive for Covid-19. 

Zama wins Idols SA 16

Zama wins the 16th edition of SA Idols. Picture: SA Idols Twiter

The Idols SA stage was set alight tonight as Zama was crowned winner of the 16th season finale.

Zama will become an instant millionaire, and win among other great prizes, Samsung products to the value of R150,000 and the all new Toyota Starlet 1.4. XR Manual. Part of the grand prize is a recording deal from Kalawa Jazmee, which is co-founded by the legendary Oskido.

Sundowns defender Madisha passes away in car crash

Motjeka Madisha has tragically passed away in a car accident. Pic: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

“Madisha (was) involved in car accident. I went there to confirm, the car is burned into ashes. There were two of them in the car and both didn’t make it. Madisha tried to come out of the car and died outside and the other one died inside the burning car,” read a message a colleague shared on the South African Football Journalists’ Association (Safja) WhatsApp group, that they said was from a traffic officer who was at the scene.

