Daily news update: Education council pokes holes in matric rewrite ruling, six die in Limpopo taxi crash, suspected farm attackers killed, and much more

Education council to approach courts to ‘correct’ parts of matric rewrite ruling
Suspected farm attackers die after shootout, crash in allegedly stolen getaway car
Fatal start to festive season after six killed in Limpopo taxi crash
Traffic is steadily increasing as the festive season kicks into gear, which means an increase in road accidents.
Brexit talks in final hours as decision time looms
Without a deal, Britain leaves the EU single market and customs union on December 31 and tariffs will be imposed on cross-Channel trade after a half-century of integration.
SA Council for Educators closes file on Bishops College sex scandal probe
The SA Council for Educators (SACE) has closed its file in its probe against former Bishops Diocesan College teacher Fiona Viotti who was found, by the school, to have engaged in sexual misconduct with five boys from 2013 to 2019.
This was due to a lack of cooperation from witnesses.
After the allegations made headlines, the former Bishops teacher resigned and went into medical care. Her marriage was also ended.
Her lawyer, William Booth, said there was no evidence of criminal conduct either because the witnesses were not prepared to testify against her.
Braai plans ruined after messy, meaty crash
Plans for a weekend braai ended in disaster, after a bakkie transporting meat and gas collided with a car while en route to a festive gathering on Saturday morning.
Reaction Unit South African was dispatched to the scene, where a 78-year-old female driving the car, an Opel Meriva, suffered moderate injuries. She was transported to hospital for further treatment.
The Tata bakkie driver was not injured. But his loaded braai meat, carefully packaged in plastic buckets, was ruined after being ejected from the vehicle upon impact.
