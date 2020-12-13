General 13.12.2020 07:33 am

Daily news update: Education council pokes holes in matric rewrite ruling, six die in Limpopo taxi crash, suspected farm attackers killed, and much more

Citizen reporter
The suspects’ car hit a tree after a shootout with neighbouring farmers. Three of the four suspects were pronounced dead at the scene, and the fourth died soon after in hospital. Image: Arrive Alive

Your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Education council to approach courts to ‘correct’ parts of matric rewrite ruling

Minister Angie Motshekga. Picture: Twitter/@DBE_SA

The Council of Education (CEM) has broken its silence on the judgement on Friday, which ruled that leaked mathematics paper two and physical science paper two would not be rewritten. 

“After consulting broadly and extensively with lawyers, the courts will be approached to correct those identified aspects of the judgement,” the CEM’s statement read.

It said it was “particularly concerned” about the “tone and language” used by Judge Norman Davis. 

Suspected farm attackers die after shootout, crash in allegedly stolen getaway car

Four men men have died and two others arrested after allegedly robbing a farm in Biesiesvlei, North West, on Friday afternoon.

The owner and his wife were allegedly threatened by the the men at gunpoint. They were them robbed of their possessions and firearms, as well as their vehicle. 

In Springbokpan village, a shootout between the suspects and neighbouring farmers ensued. The suspects’ car then hit a tree. Three of the four suspects were pronounced dead at the scene, and the fourth died soon after in Thusong hospital.

Fatal start to festive season after six killed in Limpopo taxi crash

Six people were killed and many others injured after a taxi overturned. Image: Twitter/@BOSBEER2006

Six people travelling in a minibus taxi were killed after the vehicle reportedly overturned on the R521 in the Capricorn district in Limpopo on Saturday.

It is reported that the injured passengers were taken to Helene Franz Hospital. 

Traffic is steadily increasing as the festive season kicks into gear, which means an increase in road accidents.

Brexit talks in final hours as decision time looms

EU and Union flags flutter in the breeze in front of the Victoria Tower, part of the Palace of Westminster in central London on October 17, 2019. Picture: Tolga AKMEN / AFP

British and EU negotiators began what may prove to be their final hours of trade talks on Saturday with a decision imminent on whether a post-Brexit deal is possible.

Both sides have promised a decision on Sunday as to whether there is still time to close the gap in expectations before Britain leaves the EU single market at the end of the year.

Without a deal, Britain leaves the EU single market and customs union on December 31 and tariffs will be imposed on cross-Channel trade after a half-century of integration.

SA Council for Educators closes file on Bishops College sex scandal probe

Fiona Viotti (formerly Fiona Mallett), centre, among water polo players. | Image: Twitter

The SA Council for Educators (SACE) has closed its file in its probe against former Bishops Diocesan College teacher Fiona Viotti who was found, by the school, to have engaged in sexual misconduct with five boys from 2013 to 2019.

This was due to a lack of cooperation from witnesses.

After the allegations made headlines, the former Bishops teacher resigned and went into medical care. Her marriage was also ended.

Her lawyer, William Booth, said there was no evidence of criminal conduct either because the witnesses were not prepared to testify against her.

Braai plans ruined after messy, meaty crash

The Tata bakkie driver was not injured. But his loaded braai meat, carefully packaged in plastic buckets, was ruined after being ejected from the vehicle upon impact. The meat lay strewn on the road, along with the man’s weekend plans. Photo: Twitter/@ArriveAlive

Plans for a weekend braai ended in disaster, after a bakkie transporting meat and gas collided with a car while en route to a festive gathering on Saturday morning. 

Reaction Unit South African was dispatched to the scene, where a 78-year-old female driving the car, an Opel Meriva, suffered moderate injuries. She was transported to hospital for further treatment. 

The Tata bakkie driver was not injured. But his loaded braai meat, carefully packaged in plastic buckets, was ruined after being ejected from the vehicle upon impact.

