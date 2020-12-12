Daily news update: Mogoeng ‘isn’t against vaccines’, the big bio-bubble con, Sonia Mbele’s ex made her do it, and much more

Your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng made it clear on Friday he was not against vaccines, despite his controversial prayer against a Covid-19 vaccine “of the devil” which sparked heated online debate this week.

And now, #Africa4Palestine has threatened him with another complaint to the judicial watchdog.

However, an unapologetic Mogoeng – who said he was “misunderstood” – was not backing down on Friday and said the lobby group could keep its complaints coming.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation is trying to back away from the illegal threat it made this week – that motorists found with outstanding fines would not be allowed to continue on their journeys.

“The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) advises all motorists to check if they have any outstanding traffic fines before embarking on their festive journeys,” a paragraph in the statement read.

Steenberg Golf Club is undoubtedly a magnificent course nestled in the Constantia Valley below Table Mountain, but it is also the epicentre of the Great English Bio-Bubble Con.

It has now been revealed by informed sources that the England cricket team played four rounds of golf at Steenberg alone while the poor dears were locked up in their bio-secure bubble at the luxurious Vineyard Hotel about 10km north of the exclusive Peter Matkovitch-designed championship course in idyllic surroundings.

While in the 6th grade – an obscene amount of years ago – I was asked to buy an atlas for an upcoming school project.

I have no idea why, but I was so fascinated by it. I spent hours paging through it and ended up picking 60 destinations all over the world that I would like to visit one day.

Despite having all that wanderlust and vivid imagination, I had never once imagined myself travelling “off-road,” let alone being the one behind the wheel of a beast of a car.

The High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed an application by controversial Pastor Bishop Bafana Zondo and his church Rivers of Living Waters Ministry to interdict the CRL commission from holding public hearings into allegations of sexual assault at the church.

The urgent application was heard, virtually, by Judge Leonie Windell on Friday. It was launched by Zondo, the church, and Lydia Malete, a senior pastor at the church who has been summoned to appear before the commission on Monday.

Veteran actress Sonia Mbele recently spoke about how she was forced to quit her role on SABC 1 soapie, Generations, by her former husband Lesile Sedibe, the erstwhile chief executive officer of the South African Football Association (Safa).

Mbele played the role of Ntombi, who’s love interest in the soapie was Sibusiso Dhlomo, played by Menzi Ngubane.

South African comedian Trevor Noah has told the American audience of The Daily Show that they need to do better in terms of wearing of masks.

The Daily Show host has in the past been honest about how unimpressed he is by President of the United States (US) Donald Trump’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

