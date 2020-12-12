 
 
RTMC crosses legal line, tries to wriggle back

Forcing people to pay outstanding fines under threat of arrest amounts to extortion, Justice Project SA’s Howard Dembovsky said.

Amanda Watson
12 Dec 2020
05:05:00 AM
The Road Traffic Management Corporation is trying to back away from the illegal threat it made this week – that motorists found with outstanding fines would not be allowed to continue on their journeys. “The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) advises all motorists to check if they have any outstanding traffic fines before embarking on their festive journeys,” a paragraph in the statement read. It went on to say that traffic officers were “being deployed on all major routes and those found with outstanding traffic fines will not be allowed to proceed”. However, Justice Project South Africa chair Howard Dembovsky...

