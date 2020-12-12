 
 
I’m not against vaccines, says Chief Justice Mogoeng after uproar

However, an unapologetic Mogoeng – who said he was ‘misunderstood’ – was not backing down on Friday and said lobby groups could keep their complaints coming.

Bernadette Wicks
12 Dec 2020
05:00:03 AM
I’m not against vaccines, says Chief Justice Mogoeng after uproar

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng speaks at a media briefing on 11 December 2020, Noordwyk, Midrand, to unpack the release of the 2019/2020 Judiciary Annual Report following the release of Judiciary Annual Report on Tuesday, 8 December 2020. PIcture: Tracy Lee Stark

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng made it clear on Friday he was not against vaccines, despite his controversial prayer against a Covid-19 vaccine “of the devil” which sparked heated online debate this week. And now, #Africa4Palestine has threatened him with another complaint to the judicial watchdog. However, an unapologetic Mogoeng – who said he was “misunderstood” – was not backing down on Friday and said the lobby group could keep its complaints coming. “Let them go ahead and let’s see what will happen,” Mogoeng said at a press briefing at his offices in Midrand to unpack the judiciary’s 2019-2020 annual report....

