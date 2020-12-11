General 11.12.2020 02:32 pm

WATCH: Big corruption announcement from Pravin Gordhan and Ronald Lamola

Molefe Seeletsa
Minister of Public Enterprise, Pravin Gordhan and Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola. Picture: GCIS

According to a joint statement, the briefing will be ‘to make an important announcement regarding an important development in the fight against corruption’.

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola, Eskom group chief executive André de Ruyter and Special Investigating Unit head Andy Mothibi will hold a virtual media briefing on Friday afternoon.

UPDATE: Eskom wants Guptas, ex-minister and others to pay back R3.8 billion

This week, Auditor-General (AG) Tsakani Maluleke said she had detected indicators of a high risk of fraud and abuse of state Covid-19 funds.

The AG has been monitoring the funds through a real-time audit of 16 key Covid-19 initiatives introduced by government.

UPDATE: ABB to pay back R1.5 billion to Eskom for overpayment on unlawful contract

 

