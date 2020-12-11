WATCH: Big corruption announcement from Pravin Gordhan and Ronald Lamola

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola, Eskom group chief executive André de Ruyter and Special Investigating Unit head Andy Mothibi will hold a virtual media briefing on Friday afternoon.

According to a joint statement, the briefing will be “to make an important announcement regarding an important development in the fight against corruption”.

This week, Auditor-General (AG) Tsakani Maluleke said she had detected indicators of a high risk of fraud and abuse of state Covid-19 funds.

The AG has been monitoring the funds through a real-time audit of 16 key Covid-19 initiatives introduced by government.

