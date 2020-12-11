Royal Bafokeng Queen Mother to be laid to rest on Saturday

The late Queen Mother of the Royal Bafokeng nation, Mmemogolo Semane Bonolo Molotlegi, will be laid to rest on Saturday, family spokesperson Kgosana Mojalefa Mogono has confirmed.

Molotlegi, the mother of Kgosi Leruo Molotlegi, passed away on 28 November at the age of 77.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday at the Phokeng Conference Centre in Rustenburg. The North West provincial government confirmed following her death that she would not be accorded a provincial official funeral status.

Due to Covid-19 regulations that prohibit large gatherings, the media and other members of the public are not allowed to attend the funeral. However, the family will livestream the service.

ALSO READ: Condolences pour in for late Royal Bafokeng Queen Mother

Condolences have been pouring in since her passing, with President Cyril Ramaphosa calling her an inspiration and a pillar of the Bafokeng nation.

“On behalf of the people of South Africa I offer my deepest sympathies to His Majesty Kgosi Molotlegi, to both the Bafokeng and Bamangwato Royal Families, and to the former president of Botswana, Sir Seretse Khama Ian Khama to whom Dr Molotlegi was a paternal aunt.

“Dr Molotlegi will be remembered for her role as an advisor to Royal Bafokeng Holdings, and for working to ensure that the nation’s substantial wealth from mining royalties brought development to the Bafokeng and surrounding communities in the North West province,” Ramaphosa said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.