SABC’s TV license website hacked

The SABC’s television licence website has been hacked, the public broadcaster said on Thursday.

“This problem has been prioritised and being dealt with the urgency it deserves by the corporation’s media and technology infrastructure division,” it added in a brief statement.

The SABC appealed to the public not to leave their personal details on the website until the matter was resolved and apologised for the inconvenience.

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications heard a number of proposals on improving revenue at the SABC, including asking pay TV and streaming services to collect licences on behalf of the public broadcaster.

Deputy Communications Minister Pinky Kekana proposed that the licensing regime in South Africa be overhauled to be in line with modern viewing patterns, such as people who used tablets and phones, and not just watching shows on a television.

