General 11.12.2020 04:30 am

Daily news update: Worst of second wave coming, DA keeps losing wards, man marries sex doll, and much more

Citizen reporter
Daily news update: Worst of second wave coming, DA keeps losing wards, man marries sex doll, and much more

Picture for illustration. Nurses set up the new ventilators during an event at Charlotte Maxeke hospital in Johannesburg, 24 August 2020, in which the Solidarity Fund delivered a batch of ventilators to the hospital. This is the first batch of over 20 000 locally produced ventilators that are easy to use, non invasive and cheaper than previous versions. Picture: Neil McCartney

An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Covid: The worst is yet to come

Picture for illustration. Assistant Nurses Agnes Lencwe (37) and Kgomotso Mlanyede (30) stand for a portrait outside the COVID-19 ward in the Taung Hospital in Taung, the North West Province, South Africa, on September 4, 2020. Picture: Thomson Reuters Foundation/Gulshan Khan

The country has officially entered the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, with over 6 000 new cases reported as of Wednesday afternoon and a 18% positivity rate.

And January could see a serious impact following the festive season, when many people would return home to rural areas and visit vulnerable elderly family members, said South African Medical Association chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee.

DA continues losing wards to ANC in by-elections

DA leader John Steenhuisen speaks to The Citizen in Benoni, 4 December 2020, during his door to door campaign in the area. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Democratic Alliance (DA) lost two more wards to the ANC in Wednesday’s by-elections as the backlash against the opposition party continues in polls that saw the ANC make serious inroads into DA traditional backyards.

But a newcomer party, Land Party, was the star of the moment when it grabbed the ANC’s ward seat in Overstrand Municipality in shock results that saw Land Party candidate Michael Mhana become its new ward 12 councillor.

WATCH: Man marries a sex doll after two-year relationship

Yuri Tolochko, a Kazakh actor and bodybuilder, has made international headlines after marrying his sex doll, Margo, following a two-year relationship.

Tolochko shared photos and a video of his big day on 25 November, with Margo dressed in a white gown and sporting pink hair for the special occasion, while the groom was decked out in a tuxedo.

Cop ‘received R500K from Bushiri Ministries to make husband’s rape charge go away’

Enlightened Christian Gathering church leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri with his wife, Mary. Picture: Dimpho Maja / African News Agency

A 45-year-old brigadier, Rosey Resondt, working for SAPS National Organised Crime, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Thursday with her husband, Clifford Cornelius Resondt, who is the head of security for Shepherd Bushiri, on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

This is after Clifford Resondt was arrested on 20 January 2018 for allegedly raping his wife’s niece, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a statement.

Second wave of Covid to make back-to-work more dangerous in 2021

Mass testing conducted at Gqeberha Clinic in Walmer, Eastern Cape in November 2020. Photo: GCIS

Returning to work could become hazardous in the new year, since while you stay at home your colleagues, who have travelled to Covid-19 hotspots could bring the pandemic back to the office.

However, good planning could make a difference, says Dr Rebaone Moshenyane, an occupational medical practitioner at Workforce Healthcare. This planning includes symptom checking for returning staff, making provision for vulnerable employees, virtual doctors’ visits, Covid-19 testing, antibody testing, mental wellness and track and trace, as well as a 2021 risk assessment.

WATCH: ‘Don’t infuse 666 in the lives of people’ – Mogoeng spits fire at Covid-19 vaccine

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

After his comments on the state of Israel made the headlines earlier this year, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has caused a frenzy on social media after he rebuked the Covid-19 if it is “meant to corrupt” people’s DNA.

Addressing staff at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital on Thursday, Mogoeng closed off with a passionate prayer for the frontline workers and country amid the Covid-19 second wave.

Sri Lankan government gives leeway to ensure SA and England cricket tours

Mickey Arthur

Former Proteas coach Mickey Arthur will arrive in South Africa ahead of his Sri Lanka team. Picture: Gallo Images

A concession made by the Sri Lankan government has played an integral part in their Test series against the Proteas over the festive season being able to go ahead.

When England left these shores blaming breaches of the bio-bubble for their own players’ unwillingness to play the ODI series and then promptly announced that their first Test in Sri Lanka would commence on January 14, there were grave concerns that Sri Lanka would pull the plug on the tour to South Africa.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine

General SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria

Treatment News Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA

Covid-19 NMB virus hotspot youths party on, thumbing noses at cops

Politics Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition