Daily news update: Worst of second wave coming, DA keeps losing wards, man marries sex doll, and much more

The country has officially entered the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, with over 6 000 new cases reported as of Wednesday afternoon and a 18% positivity rate.

And January could see a serious impact following the festive season, when many people would return home to rural areas and visit vulnerable elderly family members, said South African Medical Association chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) lost two more wards to the ANC in Wednesday’s by-elections as the backlash against the opposition party continues in polls that saw the ANC make serious inroads into DA traditional backyards.

But a newcomer party, Land Party, was the star of the moment when it grabbed the ANC’s ward seat in Overstrand Municipality in shock results that saw Land Party candidate Michael Mhana become its new ward 12 councillor.

Yuri Tolochko, a Kazakh actor and bodybuilder, has made international headlines after marrying his sex doll, Margo, following a two-year relationship.

Tolochko shared photos and a video of his big day on 25 November, with Margo dressed in a white gown and sporting pink hair for the special occasion, while the groom was decked out in a tuxedo.

A 45-year-old brigadier, Rosey Resondt, working for SAPS National Organised Crime, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Thursday with her husband, Clifford Cornelius Resondt, who is the head of security for Shepherd Bushiri, on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

This is after Clifford Resondt was arrested on 20 January 2018 for allegedly raping his wife’s niece, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a statement.

Returning to work could become hazardous in the new year, since while you stay at home your colleagues, who have travelled to Covid-19 hotspots could bring the pandemic back to the office.

However, good planning could make a difference, says Dr Rebaone Moshenyane, an occupational medical practitioner at Workforce Healthcare. This planning includes symptom checking for returning staff, making provision for vulnerable employees, virtual doctors’ visits, Covid-19 testing, antibody testing, mental wellness and track and trace, as well as a 2021 risk assessment.

After his comments on the state of Israel made the headlines earlier this year, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has caused a frenzy on social media after he rebuked the Covid-19 if it is “meant to corrupt” people’s DNA.

Addressing staff at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital on Thursday, Mogoeng closed off with a passionate prayer for the frontline workers and country amid the Covid-19 second wave.

A concession made by the Sri Lankan government has played an integral part in their Test series against the Proteas over the festive season being able to go ahead.

When England left these shores blaming breaches of the bio-bubble for their own players’ unwillingness to play the ODI series and then promptly announced that their first Test in Sri Lanka would commence on January 14, there were grave concerns that Sri Lanka would pull the plug on the tour to South Africa.

