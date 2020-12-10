General 10.12.2020 03:21 pm

WATCH: ‘Don’t infuse 666 in the lives of people’ – Mogoeng spits fire at Covid-19 vaccine

Citizen reporter
WATCH: ‘Don’t infuse 666 in the lives of people’ – Mogoeng spits fire at Covid-19 vaccine

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Some on Twitter want our chief justice to become the new Pope.

After his comments on the state of Israel made the headlines earlier this year, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has caused a frenzy on social media after he rebuked the Covid-19 if it is “meant to corrupt” people’s DNA.

Addressing staff at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital on Thursday, Mogoeng closed off with a passionate prayer for the frontline workers and country amid the Covid-19 second wave.

READ MORE: Chief Justice Mogoeng: ‘Corruption in SA respects no territory’

“Whatever phase is said to be coming, Lord I judge it, I run it down I the name of Jesus. I lock out every demon of Covid-19. I lock out any vaccine that is not of you.

“If there be any vaccine that is of the devil, meant to infuse 666 in the lives of people, meant to corrupt their DNA any such vaccine, Lord God Almighty, let it be destroyed by fire,” he said.

The prayer has led to reactions from Twitter, with one user claiming the chief justice should become the new Pope.

See reactions below

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine

General SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria

Treatment News Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA

Covid-19 NMB virus hotspot youths party on, thumbing noses at cops

Politics Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition