WATCH: ‘Don’t infuse 666 in the lives of people’ – Mogoeng spits fire at Covid-19 vaccine

After his comments on the state of Israel made the headlines earlier this year, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has caused a frenzy on social media after he rebuked the Covid-19 if it is “meant to corrupt” people’s DNA.

Addressing staff at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital on Thursday, Mogoeng closed off with a passionate prayer for the frontline workers and country amid the Covid-19 second wave.

READ MORE: Chief Justice Mogoeng: ‘Corruption in SA respects no territory’

“Whatever phase is said to be coming, Lord I judge it, I run it down I the name of Jesus. I lock out every demon of Covid-19. I lock out any vaccine that is not of you.

“If there be any vaccine that is of the devil, meant to infuse 666 in the lives of people, meant to corrupt their DNA any such vaccine, Lord God Almighty, let it be destroyed by fire,” he said.

Chief Justice Mogoeng

Mogoeng going deeper! ” …vaccine meant to infuse 666 into the DNA of people….”#MogoengMogoeng pic.twitter.com/EymXacNG9A — Mduh (@ThisIsMduh) December 10, 2020

The prayer has led to reactions from Twitter, with one user claiming the chief justice should become the new Pope.

See reactions below

Mogoeng Mogoeng must just leave that office and becomthe the pope, prophet, Chief pastor or whatever they call themselves nowadays.???? Bliksem! — Native (@Komana_Mositsi) December 10, 2020

CJ Mogoeng Mogoeng using prayer to shade politicians and capitalists… Eh banna. When he said “I won’t apologise for praying” ???????????? — Katleho Makhalemele (@Katlie_Skha) December 10, 2020

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is praying for the country and it’s citizens, praying for a safe vaccine and see some attacks especially from some EFF members. I guess they’re taking out their frustration on Him for not winning any ward???????? ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/HYf0i4VSX3 — Nkosinati Magwa (@NkosinatiMagwa) December 10, 2020

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng sounds like a guy who has political ambitions yazi. I maybe be wrong ???? — S I P O (@LordSips) December 10, 2020

The Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is a religious fanatic .

About a year left of his term and we won’t have to listen to his conspiracies and his Israel apologist rhetoric any longer. — Teddy Rubskins (@walternatebeing) December 10, 2020

Mogoeng Mogoeng is preaching the thruth. Where is ThumaMinaMediaGroup — Justice Forever (@gmalau32) December 10, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.