West Rand’s famous Founders Restaurant & Grill closes down

The West Rand’s favourite steakhouse, Founders Restaurant & Grill, has announced December is its last month of operation, after 35 years.

After more than three exhilarating decades, during which they delighted thousands of guests and received many an accolade, the time has come for owners Michael and Faye Evlambiou to permanently close.

“It has been an extremely difficult and heart-breaking decision to make,” said Michael.

As with many businesses, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on Founders and its bar, Bellows Pub.

“We have tried our very best to keep going but continuing to operate after the ravages of the coronavirus on our business is simply no longer viable,” he explained.

A restaurant, of course, is nothing without its patrons. Over the years, Michael recalls how many guests arrived as strangers and became loyal regulars and friends.

“We will miss our incredible guests and the support we have received from them deeply,” he said.

Faye and Michael wish to express their profound thanks and sadness to their ‘Founders Family’.

“The decision to close our doors was not a decision taken lightly as we know there are many individuals and families who rely on us to make ends meet. We are incredibly grateful to our staff for their hard work and passion during their tenure. It is with heavy hearts that we must say goodbye and wish them every success in finding new positions in what is undoubtedly a very tough economic climate,” says the long-time owner.

The couple stated that in the battle against Covid-19, their business has become one of many casualties and has sadly lost the fight.

The restaurant will be trading on Christmas Day, 25 December 2020, with a wonderful Christmas Lunch service, and their last day of trading will be 31st December 2020. They encourage patrons old and new to visit Founders in the lead-up to their closure to show their support, and to thank them for being the West Rand’s ‘go-to’ steakhouse for all these years.

