You can meet the fugitive Bushiri… for R7k

While the state is still scratching its head about how the Bushiris managed their great escape, fugitive Shepherd Bushiri is not only planning the mother of all crossover services, but has invited members to meet him at R7 000 a head.

On Tuesday, Bushiri announced he will host his first International Visitor’s Programme from Friday until Monday in Malawi, at which followers can meet Bushiri face-to-face.

The programme will cost members R7 000 each – excluding the travel costs from South Africa to Malawi.

The package includes accommodation for the three-day trip, meals and a meeting with the self-styled prophet.

Bushiri and his wife Mary fled the country for Malawi after they were released on bail.

Hawks spokeswoman Colonel Katlego Mogale said on Tuesday there was no new information available about the Bushiri investigation and the extradition process.

Last week, Bushiri shared a Daily Sun poster thanking the publication for what he called positive reporting. He was referring to his New Year’s event and added this year’s crossover will be the biggest event yet.

At the weekend, Bushiri shared a screenshot of a Malawian news page that reported more than 200 hotels in Malawi have already been fully booked since Bushiri announced the event.

Last year, the crossover event was hosted at the FNB Stadium near Soweto and drew more than 90 000 followers.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said the Bushiri saga continued to be an embarrassment to the country.

“It is an interesting test on regional cooperation, especially with regards to extradition,” he said. “It is more embarrassing that he is going on about his business as usual back in Malawi.”

Mathekga said although the crossover event that was previously held in Pretoria and at the FNB Stadium may have resulted in some economic activity as tourists came to see Bushiri, that activity was largely driven by fraud.

“Indeed, moving the crossover might affect tourism in the country, but do you want to create tourism out of something controversial such as this?”

