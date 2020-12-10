Joburg service delivery ‘go backwards’ while rates soar

Some Johannesburg residents are suffering from “nonexistent budgets” and with no answers and no solutions for a recurring water pipe burst in the same street three times in three weeks.

Residents in Airdlin Road in Sunninghill are tearing their hair out as service delivery seems to go backwards as rates continue to climb.

Just last month, Daily Maverick quoted an Eskom report on tariffs which indicated Johannesburg residents pay a much steeper electricity increase than those in Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, and Cape Town for basic electricity.

Despite Johannesburg residents paying more for their electricity tariffs, they have to endure constant water supply disruptions.

“I am so frustrated about the situation,” said resident Cathleen Edelman-Bayne.

Edelman-Bayne has lived in one of the complexes in Airdilin Road for the past five years.

“On average, the very same pipe bursts about three to four times a year.”

Edelman-Bayne said the pipe burst three times in the past three weeks.

“Besides being without water, the smallish potholes in the street have become big due to the water gushing down the street.”

She said the stormwater drain at the end of the road was also allegedly blocked by the sand.

“Can you imagine the loss of water over a period of five years?” she asked.

Two mature trees fell down this week as a result of the water leaks.

Local ward councillor Candice James said she was aware of the reoccurring pipe burst. “It is the same pipe that keeps bursting over and over again.”

James said she had escalated the problem and had a meeting with the City of Joburg last week to complain about the pipe.

The City of Joburg could not be reached for comment.

– marizkac@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.