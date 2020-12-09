Durban beaches won’t be closed – yet

No decision has been taken to close Durban beaches yet, says KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala.

Zikalala was responding to a news report in which Bheki Ntuli, MEC for transport, was quoted as calling for the closure of beaches to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

With 16 December around the corner, when Durban beaches are expected to be at full capacity, Ntuli said there was potential for another cluster outbreak.

Zikalala, who chairs the provincial command council (PCC) on Covid-19, said they were focused on measures to prevent a second wave from hitting the province.

“The primary goal at this stage is to do all we can to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infections while at the same time working hard to revive the economy following the devastation caused by the pandemic. The province is therefore looking at what best can be done to save lives while also protecting livelihoods,” he said.

Zikalala said there was currently no decision the PCC had taken regarding the closure of beaches but it may change based on the assessment of the situation on the ground and on the advice of medical experts.

The PCC has already cancelled major New Year’s Eve parties across Durban after deeming them potential super spreaders.

Zikalala will unveil the province’s festive season safety and Covid-19 prevention plans on Friday.

This article was republished from Highway Mail with permission

