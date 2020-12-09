Nzimande launches 2020 Science Forum SA

Launching the 2020 Science Forum South Africa (SFSA), Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande reiterated that more conversations are needed on how to harness science and innovation.

During the virtual event, Nzimande said the forum, which celebrates and promotes scientific enterprise, was “more than just an event as it was where ideas and projects were conceived”.

The minister noted that the forum was aiming to achieve three key objectives.

“It is my wish that the forum will seek new science and innovation partnerships, and discussion be translated into concrete action, especially among the most vulnerable.

“SFSA’s ability to bring public and private [together] is one of its key attributes. The forum will reflect on the number of projects done during South Africa’s chairship of the African Union (AU), including the response to Covid-19.”

He further highlighted that the forum would address certain issues including gender-based violence (GBV) and the fight against unemployment.

“It is my hope that discussion and subsequent actions will ensure an improvement for many. Covid-19 has highlighted that we are one of the countries faced with many challenges, Covid-19 is like an x-ray that has exposed the deep socio-economic issues.

“I’m looking forward to igniting conversation on science and indeed on science for innovation.”

Renowned scientists Professor Quarraisha Abdool Karim and Professor Salim Abdool Karim also delivered the plenary lecture at the event.

