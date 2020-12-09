Drinking and driving limit debate rages on, public given another chance to have their say

The Justice Project South Africa (JPSA) is spearheading a renewed push for the drinking and driving alcohol limit to remain the same and not be dropped to zero.

This as the National Road Traffic Amendment Bill’s public participation process has been re-opened after nearly 7,000 submissions on proposed changes were received.

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport noted that this was a small number relative to the driving population who would be affected by the Bill.

The Committee agreed that the Bill should be more widely advertised, including on radio.

According to the JPSA’s chairperson, Howard Dembovsky, they had provided submissions to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport that the current 0,05mg/100ml (0,05%) blood sampled alcohol limit should remain as is.

“It is and remains our view that what is needed for instances of driving under the influence of alcohol (“DUI”) to be effectively reduced is for proper enforcement and prosecution to become the norm,” said Dembovsky.

“Whether there is a ‘limit’ or not is irrelevant. No court will convict anyone of this criminal offence if proper forensic evidence is not put before it,” he continued.

“It is our view that removing the alcohol limit entirely will only serve to drive arrests up and the conviction rate down,” Dembovsky said.

“Although being arrested is a horrible experience, it does not have the same deterrent effect as incurring a criminal record does,” he contends.

