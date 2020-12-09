Daily news update: DNA test chaos denies justice, Redi Thlabi vs Mkhwebane, why leave Zuma alone, and much more

Your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

The snarl-up in the processing of DNA evidence in state laboratories has not only distressed victims of violent crime, including rape, activists say it also flies in the face of efforts to curb gender-based violence.

There is mounting support for the Democratic Alliance’s call to National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole to urgently consider partnerships with private laboratories to tackle the backlog at the National Forensic Science Laboratories, which the party said stands at 117 736.

Experts have punched holes at calls by pro-Jacob Zuma lobbyists within the ANC who want the former president “to be left alone to retire peacefully”.

This is despite Zuma facing a mountain of charges in court and damning allegations at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture – with political analysts describing such a move as “unprecedented”.

The Zimbabwean government should be forced to pay tax for its illegal immigrants in South Africa, who have become a liability to the South African fiscus and its public resources.

A group of South African bus and taxi operators, who confessed to have been involved in ferrying illegal immigrants entering through the Zimbabwean and South African border, said they had had enough and wanted this to stop.

Greater Letaba local municipality in Limpopo became a beehive of protest activity on Tuesday after a clash between the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the political management team of the municipality over the appointment of an acting municipal manager.

The post became vacant after the resignation of former manager Innocent Sirovha last month.

The Citizen can reveal that since his resignation, opposition parties had been bickering with the ANC in the council over Sirovha’s replacement. Since 1 December, services at the municipality have come to a virtual standstill as EFF councillors, joined by the Democratic Alliance, protested against the controversial appointment.

Author and former news anchor and broadcaster Redi Tlhabi found herself trending once again on Tuesday morning.

This time for taking on Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane took to her own Twitter account to lament some comments made about her by fellow advocate, Dali Mpofu.

The Economic Freedoms Fighters (EFF) will appeal the judgment set by the North Gauteng High Court clearing the South African Revenue Service (Sars) so-called “rogue unit” of illegality.

On Monday, the court set aside embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report into the unit, rejecting her findings against then Sars commissioner Pravin Gordhan and his role in its founding. The EFF blasted the court in a scathing statement, suggesting the court fundamentally misunderstood the Constitution as it dealt with national security and human dignity. The party vowed to challenge the ruling in the “highest court in the land”.

England’s two positive Covid-19 tests were confirmed on Tuesday as being two false positives, vindicating Cricket South Africa’s bio-secure protocols for their cancelled ODI series, although chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra did say there will always be some risk involved in the bubble, unless there’s a vacancy for two cricket teams and their staff in some infectious diseases laboratory.

The chief medical officer of the England team, Professor Nick Peirce, issued a statement on Tuesday saying: “Following the independent ratification of the two unconfirmed positive Covid-19 tests from the England camp in South Africa, the England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that, following further testing and analysis, in the opinion of the independent virologists based in Cape Town and London, the two individuals are not infected, and do not pose any risk of passing on the infection to the rest of the party.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.